David Oyedepo Bishop rains curses on those pro Southern Kaduna killings

Bishop Oyedepo has been very vocal about the Southern Kaduna killings, laying curses on its facilitators.

Founder and presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church, aka Winners Chapel,  Bishop David Oyedepo has rained God’s curses on those facilitating the Southern Kaduna killings.

The Bishop made his feeling on the subject known, during a ministration, adding that he was sent by God to our continent as his apostle of liberation.

He rained down curses on those who are actively involved in the killings as well as those sponsoring it.

He also said, ”Lord, if it is your will to break up Nigeria, break it now!”

The clip on Facebook has since gone viral, garnering myriad reactions on social media..

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

