Founder and presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church, aka Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo has rained God’s curses on those facilitating the Southern Kaduna killings.

The Bishop made his feeling on the subject known, during a ministration, adding that he was sent by God to our continent as his apostle of liberation.

ALSO READ: Pastor warns people to stop criticizing Covenant University school fees or face God's wrath

He rained down curses on those who are actively involved in the killings as well as those sponsoring it.

He also said, ”Lord, if it is your will to break up Nigeria, break it now!”

The clip on Facebook has since gone viral, garnering myriad reactions on social media..