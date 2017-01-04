Crucify Them 4 kidnappers who raped female victim arrested in Bauchi

It was the end of the road for suspected kidnappers who gang-raped their female before demanding a ransom from her family after they were arrested by the Bauchi State Police Command.

The suspects, according to Arewa News, Bala Mohammed, Dauda Damina. Mohammed Ahmed and Dahiru Mato, were arrested on January 1, 2017, in Yali village in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state following a tip-off.

It was learned that the bandits had stormed the home of their victim on November 28, 2016, in the Mada Dutsen Kura community and attacked the woman's husband, Abubakar Mohammed, before gang-raping her.

After raping Abubakar's wife, the suspects threatened to kidnap his mother if he refused to pay them a ransom.

According to the police, the suspects demanded the sum of N150,000 from the husband or they would abduct his wife but the husband was only able to raise the sum of N35,000 for them.

In confirming the arrest of the suspects, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Haruna Mohammed said:

"The suspects were arrested around 8 pm on the New Year's Day following intelligence report. They were nabbed by detectives attached to the Ganjuwa Division in collaboration with a vigilance group.

The men, armed with cutlasses, went to the residence of one Abubakar Mohammed and raped his wife after which they threatened to kidnap his mother.

The victim gave them the sum of N35,000 and pleaded with them not to kidnap his mother.

The suspects, however, seized his motorcycle till when he would pay the outstanding ransom."

SP Mohammed added that the suspects would be charged to court as soon investigations were concluded.