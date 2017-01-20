A woman who owns a day care and crèche in the Mile 12 area of Lagos State, Oluwasanmi Oluwakemi, has been arraigned before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly beating up a two-year-old infant, causing him bone fracture on his leg.

Total Media reports that Oluwakemi who resides at 18, Imole Street, Mile 12, is facing two-count charges bordering on assault before Chief Magistrate Taiwo Akanni.

The police prosecutor in the case, Inspector Clifford Ogu, had told the court that the accused committed the offence on December 1, 2016, at her Mum Isaiah Day Care and Crèche located in the same area.

Inspector Ogu told the court that the accused beat up one of her pupils at the crèche and caused him to have a broken leg.

“It was when the victim’s mother, one Mrs. Concalves came to carry her son that she discovered that he could not walk again. The victim’s mother also saw scars on her son’s back which connoted that he was beaten.”

The prosecutor added that the young victim was taken to a hospital and the X-ray revealed that he has a bone fracture, saying that the offences contravened sections 171 and 276 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

When the charges were read to Oluwakemi, she pleaded not guilty Magistrate Akanni granted her bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum, while the case was adjourned till February 22, 2017, for a mention.