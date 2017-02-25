An Osun Magistrates’ Court sitting in Modakeke on Friday remanded one Dare Ojo, 62, in prison for alleged housebreaking and stealing.

Magistrate Bose Awosan, who gave the order, also refused to take the accused’s plea for innocence.

Awosan said that this would make the accused to learn his lesson.

The magistrate then adjourned the case till Feb 27, for hearing.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt Ona Glory, had told the court that the accused committed the offences on Feb. 12, 2017, around 1: p.m., at Ayanlere Compound Area, Modakeke in Ife North-East Local Government Area.

Glory said that the accused was alleged to have forcefully entered into the apartments of Taofeek Oseni, Idiat Yofo and Ganiyat Oladejo with intent to commit felony.

He added that the accused also stole N2, 605.00 from Oladejo’s apartment.

According to him, the offences are contrary to Section 383 (1) and are punishable under Sections 390 (9), 411 and 412 of the Criminal Law of Osun, 2003.