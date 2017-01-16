Pedophile Alert Court orders remand of man, 27, for allegedly defiling 4 boys

A 27-year-old man has been charged with unnatural offence after allegedly defiling four young boys.

  Published:
A criminal in handcuffs play

A criminal in handcuffs

(Crime Facts)

A Kano Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Audu Bako Secretariat on Monday ordered the remand of a 27-year-old man, Aliyu Muhammad for allegedly defiling four boys.

Muhammad of Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State, was charged with unnatural offence, punishable under Section 284 of the Penal Code.

Magistrate Muhammad Jibril, ordered the remand of the accused in prison custody and adjourned the case till February 9, for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Asp. Rufa’I Inusa, told the court that Ado Mu’azu, Musa Nura and Mati Isa, all of Bichi Local Government Area, jointly reported the case at Bichi Police Division, on November 5, 2016.

He said that on the same date at about 5 p.m., the accused deceived and lured the complainants’ 11-year-old, 8-year-old, 11-year-old and 10-year-old sons.

“He lured them at the same address into his room on different occasions and forcefully had carnal knowledge of each of them through their anus."

The victims were rushed to Bichi General Hospital for treatment. The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

