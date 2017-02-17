Two men, Abeeb Muhammed,36, and Musa Tukura,41 were on Friday remanded in Ilesa Prison by an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged theft of N8 million.

The defendants are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and theft.

The Magistrate, Mr Olusola Aluko, ordered that the accused persons be kept behind bars due to the magnitude of the offence they committed.

The prosecutor, Insp. Idoko James, told the court that the accused persons committed the offences on Dec. 31, 2016 at about 6:00 p.m. at Ijaregbe via Ibokun, Osun.

James said that the accused persons conspired to steal one electric tower iron material worth about N8 million from one Gammon India/ First Capital Energy and Power Industry Limited.

He said the offences contravened Sections 516 and 383 and punishable under Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Vol. 11, Laws of Osun, 2003.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the two count- charge preferred against them.

Counsel to the accused, Mr Rageneas Ugwu, prayed the court to grant his clients bail in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mr Olusola Aluko, refused the oral bail application and adjourned the case till March 31 for mention.