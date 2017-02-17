Locked Up Court remands 2 men for alleged N8m theft

The accused persons conspired to steal one electric tower iron material worth about N8 million from one Gammon India/ First Capital Energy and Power Industry Limited.

  • Published:
Prison play

Prison

(Press)

In Lagos 6 robbery suspects docked over alleged theft of items worth N4.9m
In Osun Man, 22, faces housebreaking, N50, 000 property theft charge
Nabbed Man in court for alleged TV theft
Serves Him Right Cellphone snatcher sentenced to 1 month community service at Oyo govt farm
In Osogbo Court remands man, 29, over alleged burglary, theft
Petty Thief Bus conductor appears in court for alleged battery theft
Tough Luck Court jails man for buying stolen goods

Two men, Abeeb Muhammed,36, and Musa Tukura,41 were on Friday remanded in Ilesa Prison by an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged theft of N8 million.

The defendants are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and theft.

The Magistrate, Mr Olusola Aluko, ordered that the accused persons be kept behind bars due to the magnitude of the offence they committed.

The prosecutor, Insp. Idoko James, told the court that the accused persons committed the offences on Dec. 31, 2016 at about 6:00 p.m. at Ijaregbe via Ibokun, Osun.

James said that the accused persons conspired to steal one electric tower iron material worth about N8 million from one Gammon India/ First Capital Energy and Power Industry Limited.

He said the offences contravened Sections 516 and 383 and punishable under Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Vol. 11, Laws of Osun, 2003.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the two count- charge preferred against them.

Counsel to the accused, Mr Rageneas Ugwu, prayed the court to grant his clients bail in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mr Olusola Aluko, refused the oral bail application and adjourned the case till March 31 for mention.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers want Peter to go to God in prayersbullet
2 Withered Affair Man forced to suck wife's menstrual blood wins divorce...bullet
3 Tales Of Woe 'Libyan officials tortured us, raped our ladies'-...bullet

Gist

A judge (Illustration)
Tough Luck Court jails man for buying stolen goods
A petrol attendant on duty.
Reward For Greed Court jails petrol attendant 1 year for N1.6m fraud
Lagos bus conductor.
Petty Thief Bus conductor appears in court for alleged battery theft
Serves Him Right Cellphone snatcher sentenced to 1 month community service at Oyo govt farm