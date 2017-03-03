Crucify Them Court orders remand of 2 men over alleged defilement of minor

Two young men have been remanded in jail over the defilement of an 8-year-old girl in Kano state.

  • Published:
A Kano Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered the remand of two men, Abba Ali, 25, and Hamza Alhassan, 32, charged with alleged rape of an 8-year-old girl.

The defendants, whose pleas were not taken, were arraigned on a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and rape.

The Chief Magistrate, Hajiya Halima Nasir, ordered the remand of the defendants pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public prosecution (DPP) and adjourned the case till March 20 for further mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Iliyasu Muhammad, had told the court that one Ya’u Yahaya of Unguwar Dabai Quarters, Kano, reported the case at the Rijiyar Zaki Police Division, Kano, on Feb. 6.

He said that on the same date at about 5.00p.m., the accused persons both of the same address, deceived and lured the complainant’s daughter into an uncompleted building in the area and defiled her.

“The two accused persons intimidated the victim with cutlass and forcefully had unlawful sexual intercourse with her, which caused her grievous harm,’’ Muhammad said.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 97 and 283 of the Penal Code.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

