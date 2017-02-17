Tough Luck Court jails man for buying stolen goods

The Magistrate, Idowu Olayinka, said investigations into the case had shown that the accused did receive the stolen items inspite of knowing that the items were stolen.

An Abeokuta Magistrates’  Court sitting in Isabo  on Friday  sentenced a 42-year-old man, Agboola Abdullah,  to six months imprisonment for allegedly  buying  stolen goods.

Abdullah, whose address is unknown, was arraigned on a one- count charge of receiving and buying stolen property.

Olayinka added that having carefully listened to all the witnesses ,  the court was compelled  to sentence the accused.

He consequently  sentenced the accused to six months imprisonment  with hard labour and  without option of fine.

The defence counsel, Oludare Adejare,  had earlier  pleaded  with the court to temper justice with mercy.

Adejare said the accused had never been involved in any criminal case.

“The accused is the only son of his parents and he is the breadwinner of the family.

“The  wife of the accused  had  just given  birth to a  set of twins,” he added.

The prosecutor,  Insp  Augustine Ozimini, had  told the court that the accused  committed the offence on June 3, 2016,  at Ososun village, Odeda Local Government Area of  Abeokuta.

Ozimini said Abdullah received  and bought two drilling Jack hammers valued at N200,000 and two boxes of drilling boats valued at N160,000, knowing the goods to be stolen.

The prosecutor  also said he   bought two wagons drilling hammer valued at  N200,000.

He said all the equipment were valued at N560,000, all  properties of  a quarry located at Ososun village.

Ozimini said the offence  committed contravened Section 427 of the Criminal Code,  Laws Of Ogun,  2006.

