An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court sitting in Isabo on Friday sentenced a 42-year-old man, Agboola Abdullah, to six months imprisonment for allegedly buying stolen goods.

Abdullah, whose address is unknown, was arraigned on a one- count charge of receiving and buying stolen property.

The Magistrate, Idowu Olayinka, said investigations into the case had shown that the accused did receive the stolen items inspite of knowing that the items were stolen.

Olayinka added that having carefully listened to all the witnesses , the court was compelled to sentence the accused.

He consequently sentenced the accused to six months imprisonment with hard labour and without option of fine.

The defence counsel, Oludare Adejare, had earlier pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy.

Adejare said the accused had never been involved in any criminal case.

“The accused is the only son of his parents and he is the breadwinner of the family.

“The wife of the accused had just given birth to a set of twins,” he added.

The prosecutor, Insp Augustine Ozimini, had told the court that the accused committed the offence on June 3, 2016, at Ososun village, Odeda Local Government Area of Abeokuta.

Ozimini said Abdullah received and bought two drilling Jack hammers valued at N200,000 and two boxes of drilling boats valued at N160,000, knowing the goods to be stolen.

The prosecutor also said he bought two wagons drilling hammer valued at N200,000.

He said all the equipment were valued at N560,000, all properties of a quarry located at Ososun village.

Ozimini said the offence committed contravened Section 427 of the Criminal Code, Laws Of Ogun, 2006.