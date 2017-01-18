In Abuja Court jails labourer for stealing mattress

A 26-year-old laborer has been charged a N20,000 fine for stealing a mattress.

  • Published:
Court Gavel play

Court Gavel

(ppcgeeks)

Waterloo Notorious OOU burgler arrested by the police
Crook Real Estate agent in court over alleged N7.8m theft
In Lagos Drama as motorcycle thief defecates in courtroom
Child Of The Outside Pastor's son paraded naked for robbery, rape in Anambra
In Lagos Woman docked over theft of drinks
In Lagos Visa agent docked over alleged N667, 000 visa scam
Thief No Be Work Cable vandals get a taste of jungle justice
Big Catch 3 armed robbers killed, 13 others arrested
Magic Fingers Housemaid steals employers' N700K using broom
End Of The Road Notorious armed robber beaten to death in Bayelsa

A Lugbe Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja on Wednesday, sentenced a labourer, Chigozie Onyeakusi, 26, to four months imprisonment for stealing a mattress.

Onyeakusi, who resides at Gwagwa Tacha village, Abuja, was arraigned on a two-count charge of house-breaking and theft.

He admitted to committing the offences.

The Senior Judge, Mr Garba Ogbede, who delivered the judgment, however, gave the convict a fine option of N20, 000.

Ogbede said that the punishment would have been more severe if Onyeakusi had not pleaded guilty and saved the court the pains of prolonged prosecution.

He warned him against taking to crimes again.

Earlier, the prosecuting counsel, Miss Vivian Oporomo, told the court that on Dec. 21, 2016, the convict broke into an apartment at Trademore Estate, Lugbe, and stole one mattress belonging to Lategau Engineering Company.

She said that the convict was apprehended and handed over to police at Lugbe Police Station.

Oporomo said that during police investigation, the convict admitted committing the offence.

She said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 354 and 287 of the Penal Code.

Following the plea of the convict, the prosecutor prayed the court to try him summarily under Section 347 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 From Allen Avenue to Snapchat The evolution of the Nigerian Sex Workerbullet
2 MMM Nigeria Ponzi scheme yet to pay Nigerians after returnbullet
3 Denrele Edun Media personality opens up on family struggles on CNN...bullet

Gist

Prison bars
In Lagos Court remands bus conductor for allegedly robbing couple of wedding rings, others
Court gavel
Crook Real Estate agent in court over alleged N7.8m theft
Chief Judge of Abia state- Justice Theresa Uzoamaka Uzokwe
In Abia Chief Judge frees 2 inmates, grants 5 accused persons bail
Andrew Hall suffers burns to his face and mouth after e-cigarette explodes in his face
Fry Pan To Fire Man loses teeth, burns face as e-cigarette explodes [Photos]