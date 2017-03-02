Sodomy Court jails 2 blind men 6 years each for homosexuality

Two blind men have been sentenced to six years in prison for defiling two male minors.

A Minna Magistrates’ Court has sentenced two blind men to six years imprisonment for sexually abusing two minors in Niger.

The Magistrate, Hajiya Hauwa Yusuf, convicted, Idris Usman, popularly called “Bagobiri” and Abubakar Sadiq, after they pleaded guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Abdullahi Mayaki, had told the court that the convicts committed the offence in December, 2016.

He said that the convicts had lured the 12-year-old and 10-year-old minors with N50 and N100 and sexually abused them.

The offence contravened Section 19 of the Niger state Child Right Law, which on conviction attracts 14 years imprisonment.

The Director-General of the state Child Rights Agency, Hajiya Mairam kolo, expressed satisfaction with the six years imprisonment without an option of fine.

Kolo commended the Magistrate for ensuring that justice was served and warned people to desist from such unholy act.

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

