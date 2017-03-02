In Ogun Court frees man accused of N.85m fraud

Man facing two-count charge of fraud and stealing has been discharged and acquitted by an Abeokuta Magistrates' court.

A  31-year-old man,  Adeniran Adebisi,   was on Tuesday discharged and acquitted  by  an  Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court over alleged N850,000 fraud.

Adebisi was arraigned  on a two-count charge of fraud and stealing.

The accused was accused of  fraudulently obtaining  N850,000 from one Adeniyi Adebayo in the pretence of supplying him  assorted  wooden planks.

But the  Magistrate, Mrs Oriyomi Sofowora,  said that based on the evidences tendered before the court, the accused  was  a genuine  wood business man and had actually supplied wood to the complainant.

She consequently discharged the accused.

The prosecutor, Insp  Sunday Eigbejiale, had told the court that the accused  committed  the offences  in June 2014  at Lafenwa in Abeokuta.

He said the offence contravened sections 383 and  418 and punishable under sections 390 and 419 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun State, Nigeria.

The accused,  who pleaded not guilty to the charges,  was first arraigned on Oct. 7, 2015,  and granted bail in the sum of N250, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

During trial, the accused said he had earlier supplied the complainant N600,000 worth of wooden planks, with  the remaining worth N250,000 yet to be delivered.

Workers employed by  the accused and the investigative police officer, who appeared as a witness, gave relevant evidence that the accused did supply wood to the complainant. 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

