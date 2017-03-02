A 31-year-old man, Adeniran Adebisi, was on Tuesday discharged and acquitted by an Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court over alleged N850,000 fraud.

Adebisi was arraigned on a two-count charge of fraud and stealing.

The accused was accused of fraudulently obtaining N850,000 from one Adeniyi Adebayo in the pretence of supplying him assorted wooden planks.

But the Magistrate, Mrs Oriyomi Sofowora, said that based on the evidences tendered before the court, the accused was a genuine wood business man and had actually supplied wood to the complainant.

She consequently discharged the accused.

The prosecutor, Insp Sunday Eigbejiale, had told the court that the accused committed the offences in June 2014 at Lafenwa in Abeokuta.

He said the offence contravened sections 383 and 418 and punishable under sections 390 and 419 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun State, Nigeria.

The accused, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, was first arraigned on Oct. 7, 2015, and granted bail in the sum of N250, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

During trial, the accused said he had earlier supplied the complainant N600,000 worth of wooden planks, with the remaining worth N250,000 yet to be delivered.

Workers employed by the accused and the investigative police officer, who appeared as a witness, gave relevant evidence that the accused did supply wood to the complainant.