Divorce Court dissolves 9-year-old marriage over husband’s drunkenness

A food vendor has been granted divorce on the grounds of drunkenness on the part of her husband.

An Idi-Ogungun Customary Court, Agodi Ibadan, on Friday dissolved the 9-year-old marriage between a food vendor, Nike Olayiwola and Kayode Olayiwola, on grounds of drunkenness.

The petitioner, Nike, approached the court seeking divorce as she could no longer tolerate her husband’s drunkenness.

The Court’s President, Chief Mukaila Balogun, who dissolved the marriage, said there was no more love in the union.

“The court’s opinion is that the complainant is not ready for reconciliation, coupled with the defendant’s incoherent testimony and his arrogance before the court.

“The marriage of nine years between Nike and Kayode Olayiwola is hereby dissolved, parties should go their different ways.

“The court grants the petitioner custody of the two children of the marriage, and a monthly allowance of N7, 000 should be paid by the respondent for the upkeep of the children,’’ he said.

The petitioner, Nike had also urged the court to dissolve the union on grounds of violence and ill-treatment.

She told the court that her husband was addicted to alcohol and spends all his income on local gin (Ogogoro)

“He used to send me out in the middle of the night whenever he was drunk; “I am tired of his victimisation.

“I want the court to grant me the custody of our two children for proper upbringing, because it is impossible for a drunkard to raise children,“ she said.

The respondent, a commercial driver, urged the court not to uphold the request of his estranged wife.

Olayiwola told the court that he stopped drinking alcohol because of financial challenges.

“I have realised long ago that alcohol consumption was not the solution to life challenges and had turned a new leaf since.

“I cannot deny that I sent her out once because I suspected she was having extra marital affairs, and that is why she is seeking the dissolution of our marriage.

“I still love her and cannot afford to lose her to another man; the court should please settle our differences because of our two kids,’’ he said.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

