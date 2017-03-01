Foreign Criminal Cotonou maid disgraced for stealing N5M from boss

Just nine days after being employed as a housemaid, a woman from the Benin Republic has been caught stealing a huge amount from her boss.

  Published:
The Cotonou maid, Kumenu Tope Samenu

The Cotonou maid, Kumenu Tope Samenu

(Facebook)

A middle-aged Benin Republic woman who was employed as a housemaid, Kumenu Tope Samenu, has been caught stealing her employer's N5 million just nine days after she was employed.

Samenu who was caught and disgraced on camera, was seen confessing to stealing the money in hard currencies from her boss' room in Lagos State.

While confessing to the theft, the suspect explained that she stole her madam's spare keys with which she used to gain entrance into her bedroom whenever the madam was out and stole the money which was in Dollars and Pounds denominations.

play

 

Samenu also confessed that she opened a Skye Bank account where she kept the money she stole. She also confessed to stealing some Pounds notes from the bag of a visitor to the home.

