Comrade Philip Shaibu Edo Deputy Gov, Bishop Idahosa, others attend Union Bank 100-year anniversary dinner in Benin

Union Bank, one of Nigeria’s first-generation banks, marked its centenary anniversary dinner with customers in Benin on Tuesday, February 27, 2017.

  • Published:

The event which held at Protea Hotel, Benin City had dignitaries from the state in attendance.

Executives at the dinner play

Executives at the dinner

 

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu; the President of Benson Idahosa University, Bishop F.E.B Idahosa; Union Bank Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Emeka Emuwa; Chief Accountant, National Population Commission, Ohonba Amenze, and a host of others were present to celebrate with the Bank.

Victor Uwaifo performing 'Joromi' play

Victor Uwaifo performing 'Joromi'

 

Speaking with the press during the visit, Mr. Emeka Emuwa emphasized the Bank’s resolution to build on its achievements in order to impact the future.

Mr. Emeka Emuwa; CEO Union Bank play

Mr. Emeka Emuwa; CEO Union Bank

 

The evening came to its peak when music legend, Victor Uwaifo performed his tracks including the evergreen hit song 'Joromi'.

Union bank team members play

Union bank team members

 

The bank also launched five state-of-the-art branches in Edo State. The upgraded branches are located at Akpakpava, Mission Road , Ugbowo, Agbor road and Ekpoma.

Customers taking pictures at the lifesize photo frame play

Customers taking pictures at the lifesize photo frame

 

Other activities are lined up to continue the celebration in Benin City.

This is a feature by Union Bank.

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

