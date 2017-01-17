In Delta Community leader brutally murdered by unknown gunmen

A 77-year-old community leader of Ugborodo Community in Warri South-West LGA, has been brutally murdered.

  Published:
A leader of Ugborodo Community in Warri South-West Local Government Area, Pa. Sandy Omadeli, has been murdered by hoodlums two weeks shy of his birthday.

The 77-year-old would have turned a year older on February 1, 2017.

The deceased, who was a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was reportedly killed at about 5 am on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, by suspected hired assassins, Daily Post reports.

Sources revealed to Daily Post that the culprits stormed the home of the deceased at Akugbe Street by Water Resources in Uvwie Local Government Area, Effurun, locked him up for several hours before he was brutally murdered.

Daily Post reports that one of the sources also disclosed that the culprits murdered Pa Omadeli and fled the residence before family relatives realised what had happened.

According to the reports, the deceased had been an active voice in Ugborodo community and had reportedly protested over alleged misappropriation of massive oil royalties which accrued to the community from Chevron Nigeria Limited, CNL and the yet to be released N3.2billion Coastal Ugborodo Development Fund which has been a subject of crisis in the area.

Confirming the incident, the Secretary of Ugborodo Community Development, Femi Uwawah, quoted the deceased’s wife as saying, ”her hubby was either suffocated to death or injected with a chemical but, We cannot confirm that until the autopsy comes out.”

When contacted concerning the incident, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Zanna Mohammed, said that the police were yet to be informed of the incident.

May the soul of the deceased rest in peace.

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
