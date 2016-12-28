Close Shave! :  Nigerian soldiers escape death in train-truck collision

It was a case of sheer luck and nothing more for some Nigerian soldiers who escaped death after a train conveying them collided with a truck.

Vanguard News reported that the accident occurred around the Kawo railway crossing in Kaduna.

It also said that the truck was split into two due to impact.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander for Kaduna state, Francis Udoma, confirmed the incident on Wednesday, December 28, 2016.

Udoma said the railway vehicle crashed into a truck carrying sugarcane which belonged to W.A Group of Companies.

The commander believes the truck driver might have had a hearing impairment as he ignored the obvious sound of the train's horn.

“It could be that the driver had problem hearing, because train normally will blare, but this driver, even with the horn decided to cross.

“This is abnormal. Nobody with normal hearing sense would take such a risk."

Due to such an instance, Udoma advised drivers with hearing disability to employ the use of an aid in order to guard against more accidents.