Home > Gist >

Close Shave! :  Nigerian soldiers escape death in train-truck collision

Close Shave! Nigerian soldiers escape death in train-truck collision

A driver riding a truck load of sugarcane is reported to have caused the accident after ignoring the train's horn.

  • Published:
Nigerian Army play Nigerian Army (REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde)

Shocker 306 persons have died from tanker explosion in 2016
In Jigawa 4 persons die in auto-crash
Gone Too Soon Another female Corps member dies in Abia
Ember Month Tragedy Bus driver kills 11 children after losing control of vehicle
InAnambra Car crash kills five
In Katsina Man dies a day after wedding
In Lagos Fire kills 3 children

It was a case of sheer luck and nothing more for some Nigerian soldiers who escaped death after a train conveying them collided with a truck.

Vanguard News reported that the accident occurred around the Kawo railway crossing in Kaduna.

It also said that the truck was split into two due to impact.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander for Kaduna state, Francis Udoma, confirmed the incident on Wednesday, December 28, 2016.

Udoma said the railway vehicle crashed into a truck carrying sugarcane which belonged to W.A Group of Companies.

ALSO READ: Monarch dies in car-truck collision

The commander believes the truck driver might have had a hearing impairment as he ignored the obvious sound of the train's horn.

“It could be that the driver had problem hearing, because train normally will blare, but this driver, even with the horn decided to cross.

“This is abnormal. Nobody with normal hearing sense would take such a risk."

Due to such an instance, Udoma advised drivers with hearing disability to employ the use of an aid in order to guard against more accidents.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Despicable Lady who stole chicken for Xmas stripped naked (Graphic Photo)bullet
2 Rahma Haruna Viral Hausa teen who lived in a plastic bowl is deadbullet
3 In Lagos Cameroonian cook explains why he murdered his bossbullet

Gist

A Versace store
Versace Former employee claims fashion brand has code for black people
The notorious Matharoo sisters
Femi Otedola Lavish Canadian sisters detained for allegedly extorting billionaire
Court gavel
In Ogun Man gets N150, 000 bail for alleged stealing
Court Gavel
In Lagos Togolese docked for alleged N4.8m fraud