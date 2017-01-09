Close Shave Car crash along Enugu-Makurdi expressway leaves 9 seriously wounded

A car crash which occurred along the Enugu-Makurdi expressway on Sunday, January 8, 2017, has left no fewer that nine people injured .

According to the State Police Command, the casualties were rescued by the police patrol team and have been hospitalised at Enechi Hospital Ukehe-Nsukka and Bishop Shanaham Hospital, Nsukka, Enugu State, Daily Post reports.

Confirming the sad incident, the command’s spokesman, Mr Ebere Amaraizu, praised the patrol team for their rapid response to the scene of the accident.

Amariazu noted that the incident which reportedly occurred at about 5:00 p.m. on Enugu-Makurdi expressway was as a result of a collision between a Toyota Hiace bus ENU 681 XA and a Toyota Carina car CG 25 ENU.

He said: “It was further gathered that following the collision, no at least nine persons comprising the drivers and the conductor of the Hiace bus with other occupants were critically injured.

“However, the police patrol team on the road was on hand to evacuate the injured victims on time to Enechi Hospital, Ukehe-Nsukka and Bishop Shanaham Hospital, Nsukka, for medical attention and also clearance of obstructions to avoid further incident.”

Thankfully, there were no fatalities as a result of the accident.