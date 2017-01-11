Class Of 2017 Tunde Kara, Fu'ad Lawal on Ynaija list of 'New Establishment'

Pulse NIgeria’s Director of Sales, Tunde Kara was featured in the “New Establishment: Class of 2017” list recently (January 9, 2017) published by YNaija, a digital publication.

The article reads “...as the business brains behind Swiss owned Nigerian media brand Pulse.ng, Kara finds ways to keep the brand in the black without compromising its message or diluting its voice…”

The list which also features Pulse Nigeria’s senior associate Fu’ad Lawal, seeks to spotlight 50 of the emerging movers and shakers in various fields of endeavors. Also featured on the list are Mr Eazi, Osa Seven, Simi, Dami Elebe, Osarumen Osamuyi, Ire Aderinokun and Grammy-nominated singer Kah-Lo.

Other persons featured on the list include Isioma Osaje, Arese Ugwu, Kelechi Iheanacho, Amina Bakori, Dami Odufuwa, etc.

Speaking on the featured persons, “Every year YNaija.com scouts the breadth of the country to uncover the freshest and youngest Nigerians who continue to inspire in spite of the odds that appear to be stacked against them” said the Fu’ad Lawal.

