A 300-level student of the Civil Engineering department of the Osun State University (Uniosun), Osogbo, Kazeem Ige, has been stabbed to death by a 400-level Physical/Electronic student, Adekinle Yusuf, during a fight over a woman.

Total Media reports that Ige and Yusuf had gotten into a deadly fight over a girl they both claimed to be dating, with the 25-year-old Yusuf using a knife to stab the 24-year-old Ige in the chest, leading to his death .

It was the suspect who has been arrested by the State Police Command and the deceased had claimed to be madly in love with the same girl who is also a student of the institution with none of them willing to shift ground for the other.

During the fight, which happened at their off-campus hostel, the deceased was left in a pool of his blood when policemen got to the scene.

A source narrated that efforts of residents in the area to rescue the deceased were futile because he had lost a lot of blood and by the time he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he was confirmed dead.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Folashade Odoro, said the incident happened on Monday, January 16, 2017.

“Ige was allegedly killed by Adekunle while both of them were fighting around the school hostel along the university road in Osogbo.

The case was reported at Oja-Oba Police Division by one Seyi Bamigbayan , who is also a student of the school, at 9 pm on Monday night.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at Asubiaro Hospital, Osogbo, for an autopsy,” ASP Odoro said.

She added that the suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), for proper prosecution after which he would be charged to court.