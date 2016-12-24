Home > Gist >

Christmas Palava :  2 arrested while robbing bank customer

The Imo State Police Command has arrested two robbery suspects in the state.

Two robbery suspects have been arrested by officers of the Imo State Police Command on Friday, December 23, after they robbed a customer of the Fidelity Bank located in Ikenegbu Street, Owerri in Imo State.

The arrested suspects have reportedly been identified as Ugochukwu Nnaji and Chibueze Mgboji, Punch reports.

According to the Public Relations Officer for the Command, DSP Andrew Enwerem, the suspects who reportedly operate on a motorcycle, waylaid the customer who had gone to the bank to withdraw some money.

He said, “Immediately the customer came out of the bank with a bag containing the money, two notorious robbers operating on a motorcycle who specialised in trailing unsuspecting customers, waylaid him and snatched the money.  Upon the alarm raised by the victim, eagle-eyed police operatives immediately chased the suspects, apprehended them and recovered the loot instantly as they tried to escape”.

Enwerem who added that the suspects are known for the crime, said that the suspects would have been successful but for the alarm raised by the victim and the immediate response of officers close to the scene of the robbery.

In a similar development, Enwerem disclosed that the operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the State Command have arrested four persons for robbery at Green Hostel, Orji, near Owerri, the state capital.

He revealed that the suspects had robbed their victims who were majorly undergraduates, of their laptop, phones, some cash and other valuables.

