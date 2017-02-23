A company in China has caused serious anger, especially from the Christian community after it launched a soap called 'Jesus Soap' with the claim that it has the power to wash away sins.

According to the company, the 'Jesus Soap', apart from washing dirt from the body, can as well relieve one from the burden of sins as well as purify the soul.

Many Christians are not taking the claim lightly as they have been lambasting the company for releasing such a soap which they think is blasphemous to Christianity and it is capable of deriding their faith.

Read what is written on the pack of the soap:

"Having dirty thoughts lately? Feeling a need for confession to get the burden of sins off your chest? The ultimate solution is here. Jesus Soap is a quick fix for your lost soul.

It gives you instant absolution and relief. Don't just wash your body, cleanse your sins!

Jesus Soap is more than a soap, because it cares for your soul."

It is not known how much power the soap has to wipe away sins from a human being just by using it to bathe and the company has not verified its claims.