Chimamanda Adichie Author thinks she would sell more books in Nigeria if she isn't a feminist

Chimamanda Adichie in a new interview says she would be more successful in Nigeria if not for feminism.

  • Published:
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie play

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

(Vogue)

Chimamanda Adichie Nigerian novelist elected into American academy of arts and letters
Chimamanda Adichie Nigerian author named honouree American Academy of Arts and Letters
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Vanity Fair names Nigerian author as one “the Style Stars Set to Rule 2017”
Chimamanda Ngozi-Adichie Nigerian author’s 'Americanah' for reading in New York
New York City is creating America's biggest book club by picking one book for everyone to read
PEN America Literary Awards Teju Cole named finalist in 2 categories for his book 'Known and Strange Things'
Dear Ijeawele, A Feminist Manifesto Yaay! Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's new book is coming out soon
Movie Adaptations 2017 10 books you should have read but thankfully the movie version is coming out this year!
'Ghosts' by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is the best story on the Internet right now

Award-winning author Chimamanda Adichie has come out to say that she would be more successful in Nigeria if she is not a feminist.

She made this statement in an interview with the UK Guardian. "Feminism is not that hot. I can tell you I would sell more books in Nigeria if I stopped and said I’m no longer a feminist. I would have a stronger following, I would make more money" she said.

In the interview spoke about how feminism has become a fad and a mainstream buzzword. She also spoke about the double standards of fatherhood and motherhood.

Chimamanda adichie play

Chimamanda adichie

(awuf naija)

 

"I think we need to stop giving men cookies for doing what they should do...On the one hand, I realise that my husband is unusual; on the other, I feel resentful when he’s overpraised by my family and friends. He’s like Jesus" said the author. Chimamanda Adichie touched on Donald Trump and the American political scene.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie play

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie for Vanity Fair

(Vanity Fair/Patrick Demarchelier )

 

Adichie was recently elected into the American Academy of Arts and Letters as a foreign honorary member.

Chimamanda joins Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka who was elected in 1986, making her the second Nigerian in the Academy.

play

 

According to the press release, Calvin Trillin, secretary, will induct fourteen members into the 250-person organisation and President Yehudi Wyner will induct three foreign honorary members. Joyce Carol Oates will deliver the centennial Blashfield Foundation Address.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie play

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is the new face for Boots No7 Makeup line

(Vogue)

 

Adichie, alongside two other newly elected foreign honorees, Kaija Saariaho, a Finnish composer, and Zadie Smith, an English writer and the 14 elected Americans will be inducted at the annual induction and award ceremony in May.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 Apostle Johson Suleiman Stephanie Otobo shares screenshot photo of video...bullet
2 Naughty By Nature Nigerian lady tears social media apart with nude...bullet
3 Point Made Angry father rapes lesbian daughter as indicator that sex...bullet

Gist

Bisi Alimi
Bisi Alimi Gay activist comes for Apostle Suleman
The Men's Roundtable
Men's Roundtable Whistle Blowing: The new hustle for Nigerians
This is one very worried woman (Illustration)
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers want Grace to insist on Clement paying her bride price
The breast man
'Juju' Power Man grows breasts after dumping lady he promised marriage (Graphic Photos)