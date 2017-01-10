Child Abuse Woman tortures 9-yr-old houseboy, inserts broomstick inside penis

A mother of four identified simply as Mrs. Bassey has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly torturing her nine-year-old nephew, Promise, by inserting a broomstick and dried pepper into his penis .

Punch reports that Bassey committed the heinous act at her residence at Ashaka Street, Ebute-Meta area of the state after accusing the boy of stealing her N2,000.

It was learned that after forcing the boy to confess to the theft, Bassey went ahead to torture him , inflicting serious injuries on him.

Neighbours who reported the matter to the police at the Iponri Division where tired of the constant maltreatment of the young boy which included starvation, beating and humiliation.

The young victim who has been rescued by the Lagos State Office of the Public Defender (LSOPD), was said to have been taken to a hospital where the broomstick was removed from his private part and was later taken to a government shelter.

A resident of the area said that Promise came to live with Bassey following the death of his parents when he was five-years-old but that he has been maltreated all along.

“Promise is the son of Bassey’s elder sister. His mother brought him to live with her so she could assist him with his education.

The boy was formerly in a private public school, but he was withdrawn immediately his mother died. His father is also late. Since that time, she turned him into an errand boy.

I have known the boy for three years now and can categorically say that he is always being maltreated. There was a time the guardian beat him up and tortured him with a needle. She starved the boy for three days.

On another occasion, she sent the boy out of the house in the night and left him outside till daybreak.”

Another tenant added that despite having four children from different men, Bassey had never maltreated her own kids.

The issue came to a head on Wednesday, January 4, 2017, when Bassey allegedly inserted a stick of broom and dried pepper into Promise’s penis for allegedly stealing N2,000.

“She said she was looking for N2,000 and accused the boy of stealing it. She beat him up with a stick and used red pepper to rub his whole body. The boy was screaming, yet she did not stop.

After that, she inserted a stick of broom, dipped in Cameroon pepper, into the boy’s private parts. We could not bear it again and we reported the abuse to the police at the Iponri Division. She was arrested and is still in police custody,” the tenant said.

The tenant said some relatives of the suspect had been threatening to deal with them for reporting the case to the police.

The Director of the OPD, Mrs. Olubukola Salami, confirmed that the victim had been taken into custody.

“It is absolutely shocking how adults mete out extreme punishment to kids for minor offenses. How can one justify inserting a stick of broom into the private parts of a boy?

What if the broom had broken inside the boy’s private parts? He would have been damaged for life. No matter the offense, adults must learn to control their temper when dealing with children. I hope she can reflect on her wicked actions and change while in detention.”

Also, confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Dolapo Badmos, said the suspect had been remanded in prison after she was charged to a court in the state.