Child Abuse Woman burns step-sister with hot iron in Lagos

A woman has been arrested by the police in Lagos State after she used a hot iron to inflict serious injuries on her step-sister.

  Published:
The burnt teenager play

The burnt teenager

(The Nation)

A middle-aged woman identified simply as Mama Emeka, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly burning her step-sister with a hot iron for allegedly being stubborn.

The Nation reports that Mama Emeka, who resides at 36, Fadeyi Street, Olowora area of the state, was arrested on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, following the intervention of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence team (LSDST), after she brutalized the 16-year-old girl on Christmas day, 2016.

The suspect, according to residents of the area, often over-laboured and maltreated the teenager who came to stay with her after her mother abandoned her following the death of their father.

A neighbour who spoke to Nation reporters, say there was a time residents of the street revolted against the suspect after she used a razor blade to cut the victim’s thigh and shaved her hair for an offense.

The neighbour also stated that Mama Emeka usually forced the victim to hawk and whenever she did not meet her target, she would be beaten with all manners of weapons.

Her arrest came after the residents apprehended and handed her over to Ketu Police Division following the recent attack on the girl who has been taken into protective custody by the LSDST where she is receiving medical attention.

The State Police Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Dolapo Badmos has confirmed the incident and the arrest of the suspect, adding that she would be arraigned in a court at the conclusion of investigations.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

