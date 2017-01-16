End Times Charms, coffins, underwear found Edo church (Photos)

A fetish man of God has been exposed after charms, coffins, female underwear and other items were discovered in his church in Edo State.

  Published: 2017-01-16
Residents of Upper Uwa Ahanor Street, Benin City, the capital of Edo State, were thrown into shock when fetish items were discovered from a Pentecostal church, the Miracle House of God Prophetic Ministry (AKA Solution City).

The shocking incident, according to the Independent TV, happened on during church service on Sunday, January 15, 2017, when angry youths stormed the church following allegations that the General Overseer of the church was having affairs with the wife of another man.

It was gathered that the youths were led by one Anthony Ehikioya, who had accused the pastor of sleeping with his wife.

According to the reports, the randy pastor managed to escape the wrath of the crowd who then ransacked the church and discovered several fetish items like charms, coffins, ladies’ panties and photos of people hidden at the altar.

The crowd then went on a rampage, destroying the properties of the church and was about setting the place on fire when police operatives stormed the place and restored order.

