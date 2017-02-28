The break-up of the marriage of star actress, Tonto Dikeh a few weeks ago has once again, brought to the fore that there must be something wrong with these people that need to be looked into seriously.

When Tonto popularly known to her fans as Poko or Tontolet got married to Churchill Olakunle Oladunni in 2015, many had expected that the married was made in heaven going by the way she presented the man to the public.

ALSO READ: "Men’s Roundtable: The presidency and the discordant tunes"

In fact, Tonto made everyone believe that Oladunni, said to be former President Olusegun Obasanjo's nephew, was the best thing God created after He made the heaven and earth.

On a daily basis, she had regaled Nigerians with things her husband bought for her, the places he took her to, how well he was treating her, etc.

Her social media followers were not spared the details including whenever he gets mad at her and refused to take his meals.

But all that came to a crash when she revealed that she had moved out of his house and was no longer married to him. Then came the revelations of domestic abuse, infidelity, sexually transmitted infections, and all sorts of pains she went through in his hands.

All of a sudden, the Knight in Shining Armour became the beast himself, not to be touched with a mile long pole.

Another revelation she gave was that all the cars, jewelry, and cash she used to post on her Instagram page as gifts from him were mere shams to make him look good in the eyes of the people.

Tonto is not the first celebrity to have suffered this fate. The likes of Ini Edo, Chika Ike, Uche Ogbodo, Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa, Lilian Esoro, Toyin Aimakhu, Funke Akindele, Monalisa Chinda, Doris Simeon, Kate Henshaw, Fathia Balogun, and so many others have shown that many of them went into such marriages without really knowing why they were getting married.

Another thing that played against many of them was living their lives on social media, letting everyone into their little secrets on a daily basis.

The media too has not helped these celebrities as they always wait to pounce on them with speculations, after all, the bad news is good news as far the media is concerned.

No wonder many of them are quick to blame the media for their crashed marriages though they often forget that they invited the media into their homes in the first place and they will be too glad to feed on them.

Marriages break up every day and as it seems, the divorce rate in the country is now more alarming than ever before but when it comes to celebrities, it makes the headlines.

This is because these celebrities are seen as role models and they are in the faces of the people due to their popularity and status in the society.

Many people look up to them and they are held in high esteem by many who believe they should have the tenacity to hold on in their marriages no matter what.

But what many fail to realize is that these people are human beings as well and are also prone to errors of judgment, idiosyncracies, and insecurity.

Though they put up a front, they are also vulnerable to the vicissitudes of life. Many married celebrities are not able to hold their home front together and are quick to abscond at the first sign of trouble.

But why do celebrity marriages crash?

Let us attempt to look at some of the indices here:

1. Fame

The fame these celebrities have been exposed to put them in the spotlight at all times and this is often dangerous to their relationships.

Because of their jobs, most of these couples are forced to spend time away from their spouses, thereby putting a strain on their marriages.

Celebrities are expected to be extroverts, attending parties, clubs, events and all sorts and these things take their toll on the marriage and get to a point when one of the parties says he or she has had enough, and decide to call it quits.

ALSO READ: "Men’s Roundtable: Apostle Johnson Suleman and the Fulani herdsmen’s debacle"

2. Infidelity

Almost all of the broken marriages are hinged on infidelity and it seems this is the number one malaise of celebrity marriages.

Toke Makinwa even wrote a book detailing how many times her ex-husband infected her with STDs; Tonto Dikeh also came up with the same excuse and one wonders why they only come out to give us these details when the marriages crash.

3. Jealousy

This is also a problem in celebrity unions. If one, for instance, has more fame, more success than the other, it can cause a problem if the other party does not have the strength of character to cope with his or her partner being constantly in the limelight.

4. Insecurity

Insecurity is another reason why celebrities don't seem to hold their marriages together. Many of them, especially the husbands are insecure when the woman is more popular, richer and capable of attracting the endorsements.

The men would naturally want to be in charge and when the case does not turn out the way they want it to be, they become aggressive and then the violence comes in.