Castrate Him :  61-yr-old man arrested for raping a 10-yr-old girl for months

A 61-year-old man, Timothy Onyeukwu, has been arrested by the Abia State Police Command for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl for several months.

Southern News reports that the suspect had been taking the minor to different hotels in Aba, the commercial capital of the state where he had carnal knowledge of her and giving her money in exchange.

Onyeukwu’s bubble was, however, burst following a tip-off to the police at the Central Police Station, Aba, and he was trailed to another hotel and arrested while he was in the act with the girl.

On interrogation, the suspect allegedly confessed to the crime, denying that he raped the girl, saying she was his girlfriend and he had been sleeping with her for many months.

The Abia State Command has confirmed the arrest of Onyeuwku while the girl has been taken to a hospital for medical examination.