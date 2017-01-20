A 45-year-old car dealer, Akeem Adebayo, who allegedly obtained a car worth N800, 000 under false pretences, was on Friday brought before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Adebayo, whose residential address was not given, is standing trial on a three-count charge bordering on fraud and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Innocent Odugbo, told the court that the accused committed the offences from May 17, 2016, to June 2, 2016, at Odiluwu Warehouse, Ijeshatedo, Lagos.

Odugbo submitted that the accused presented himself as a car dealer to one Virginus Chukwumaeze, and obtained a white Ford with foreign number, CA 2636 NA, valued at N800, 000.

He said that the accused promised the complainant, Chukwumaeze, that he would sell the car and return the proceeds to him.

“The accused sold the car but failed to return the proceeds to the complainant; he converted the proceeds for his use,” he said.

The offences contravened Sections 285 (10), 312 (3) and 332 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011, according to the prosecutor.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. G. Oghire, granted the accused N200, 000 bail, with two sureties in like sum.

She said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case till Feb. 2 for mention.