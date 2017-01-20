In Lagos Car dealer in court over alleged N800, 000 fraud

Adebayo, whose residential address was not given, is standing trial on a three-count charge bordering on fraud and stealing.

  • Published:
Court gavel play

Court gavel

(This Day)

Road Accident 13 persons die in Kwara auto crash
In Ibadan Driver docked for reckless driving
Too Sad Fatal accident claims life of one in Abakaliki
In Ondo Poly staff arraigned for knocking down girl on highway
Okada The gamble behind this popular trade
Double Offence Driver crushes leg of LASTMA official who arrested him
Recklessness Bullion van driver injures 5 people in nasty accident
Tragic! Fatal accident divides body of man into two
Compare Guru How to prevent your car insurance claim from being rejected

A 45-year-old car dealer, Akeem Adebayo, who allegedly obtained a car worth N800, 000 under false pretences, was on Friday brought before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Adebayo, whose residential address was not given, is standing trial on a three-count charge bordering on fraud and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Innocent Odugbo, told the court that the accused committed the offences from May 17, 2016, to June 2, 2016, at Odiluwu Warehouse, Ijeshatedo, Lagos.

Odugbo submitted that the accused presented himself as a car dealer to one Virginus Chukwumaeze, and obtained a white Ford with foreign number, CA 2636 NA, valued at N800, 000.

He said that the accused promised the complainant, Chukwumaeze, that he would sell the car and return the proceeds to him.

The accused sold the car but failed to return the proceeds to the complainant; he converted the proceeds for his use,” he said.

The offences contravened Sections 285 (10), 312 (3) and 332 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011, according to the prosecutor.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. G. Oghire, granted the accused N200, 000 bail, with two sureties in like sum.

She said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case till Feb. 2 for mention.

Image
  • Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun (R) welcoming the Cuban Ambassador to Nigeria, Carlos Trejo to her office in Abuja on Thursday Former Vice-President and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar (R) and President of the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Hajia Muheeba Dankaka during a courtesy visit of the executive members of the organisation to Atiku in Abuja on Thursday   
  • The Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu (R) and his Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), counterpart Mournir Gwarzo exchange a signed Memorandum of Understanding on how to clamp down on fraudulent operators in the Nigerian capital market, in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Former Vice-President and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar (R) and President of the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Hajia Muheeba Dankaka during a courtesy visit of the executive members of the organisation to Atiku in Abuja on Thursday   
  • The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Edward Kollon (L) with the Director-General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Alhaji Muhammad Sidi, during a visit to NEMA headquarters in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Officials of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) attending to some pensioners during the pension verification exercise in Maiduguri on Thursday    
  • Cross-section of Pensioners during the Pensioners Verification in Maiduguri on Thursday   
  • From left: Afenifere Chieftain, Prof. Banji Akintoye; Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi; Founder of Igbo Youth Movement (IYM), Comrade Elliot Uko; Guest Lecturer, Prof. Felix Oragwu and former Secretary-General Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nduka Eya, at the 18th IYM Convention in Enugu on Thursday    
  • A cross-section of Pensioners waiting to be verified during the Pensioners Verification in Port Harcourt on Thursday   
  • Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) officials attending to a pensioner during the Pensioners Verification in Port Harcourt on Thursday   
  • From left: Senior Manager of Operations and Programme, Bible Society of Nigeria ( BSN), Mr Samuel Sanusi; Zonal Manager, Nigeria Copyright Commission, (NCC), Lagos Zonal Office, Mr Obi Ezeilo; and Director-General of NCC, Mr Afam Ezekude, at the handing over of pirated bible, seized by the Nigeria Customs Service in Collaboration with the NCC to BSN officials in Lagos on Thursday   
  • Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Directorate (PTAD), Mrs Sharon Ikeazor, (2nd, R), discussing with some pensioners during the Pensioners Verification in Maiduguri on Thursday   
  • Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Directorate (PTAD) Mrs Sharon Ikeazor, (R), with some Pensioners during the Pensioners Verification in Maiduguri on Thursday   
  • From Left: Director General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Osita Aboloma; Director Special Duties, Mr Richard Agu and Director, Meteorology Services, Mr Obiora Manafa, during the presentation of letter of appointment to Obiora Manafa as the Chairman Task Force, Steel Monitoring, and in Lagos on Thursday   
  • From Left, Sectional Head, Product Certification Directorate, Standards Organisation of Nigeria [SON] Mr Oyewopo Rasak, Director, Metrology Services/Chairman Task Force, Mr Obiora Manafa, Director General, Osita Aboloma, Anambra Coordinator, Ms Nwaoma Olujie, and Ogun Coordinator, Mr Samuel Ayuba, during the inauguration of members of steel monitoring task force in Lagos, on Thursday   
  • Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun (L), welcoming the Cuban Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Carlos Trejo,to the Ministry in Abuja on Thursday    
  • Vissioneer Of Salama Health Ministries And Gospel Crusade Outreach, Mrs Saidi Muhammed, Chairperson Chikun Local Government, Hajia Hadiza Yahuza and Secretary Chikun Local Government, Alhaji Haruna Ladan at the Foundation Laying Ceremony of Class Room Block at Ungwan Fada Primary School, in Chikun Local Government of Kaduna On Thursday   
  • Pupils Of Ungwan Fada Primary School watching during the FOUNDATION LAYING CEREMONY OF CLASS ROOM BLOCK AT UNGWAN FADA PRIMARY SCHOOL, in Chikun Local Government of Kaduna on Thursday   
  • From Left: Member, Government Advisory Committee (GAC) Ikorodu, Asiwaju Olorunfunmi Bashorun, Member, Government Advisory Committee (GAC), Kosofe Local Government, Alhaji Safidiu Sunmola and Lagos-State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode at the 1st 2017 Quarterly Town Hall Meeting at Ajelogo Housing Scheme, in Lagos on Thursday   
  • From Left: Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Idiat Adebule; Seriki of Hausa Community, Ketu, Alhaji Jubril Magaji; Gov Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State; Sen Gbenga Ashafa and Other Guests at the 1st 2017 Quaterly Town Hall Meeting at Ajelogo Housing Scheme, in Lagos on Thursday   
  • Chairman of the Occasion and Former Minister of Petroleum, Chief Philip Asiodu, with the Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, at the 14th Daily Trust Dialogue, Theme: Beyond Recession: Towards A Resilient Economy, in Abuja on Thursday   
  • A cross-section of dignitaries at the 14th Daily Trust Dialogue, Theme: Beyond Recession: Towards a Resilient Economy, in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Chairman, Board of Daily Trust, Malam Kabiru Yusuf (L), with the Special Guest of Honour and Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, at the 14th Daily Trust Dialogue, Theme: Beyond Recession: Towards A Resilient Economy, in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed (L), with the Chairman, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Mr Atedo Peterside, at the 14th Daily Trust Dialogue, Theme: Beyond Recession: Towards A Resilient Economy, in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From left: (Sitted) Director-General, Rivers Ijaw Project, Mr Ibiso Tailor-Harry; Former Leader of Akuku-Toru Local Government Legislative Council Assembly, Mr Akuma Dokubo; Chief Stakeholder of Oceania Communities, Mr Amachree Labo; Pioneer APC Ex-councilor of Akuku-toru, Mr Diepriye Robert and some members of APC supporters in Akuku-toru during a News conference on the leadership of Rivers State House of Assembly in Port-Harcourt on Thursday   
  • Gov Simon Lalong of Plateau State (L), with the Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Plateau State Chapter, Comrade Jibrin Bancir during a visit to the Governor at the Government House in Jos on Thursday   
  • From left: Member, Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYIEC), Mr Sunday Aborisade; Chairman of OYIEC, Mr Jide Ajeigbe; Secretary, OYIEC, Mr Paul Ogunola; at a News Conference on the forth coming Local Government Election into the 33 Local Government Councils and 35 Local Council Development Areas in Oyo State on Thursday   
  • From left: Director-General, Rivers Ijaw Project, Mr Ibiso Tailor-Harry; Former leader of Akuku-Toru Local Government Legislative Council Assembly, Mr Akuma Dokubo and Chief Stakeholder of Oceania Communities, Mr Amachree Labo at a News conference on the leadership of Rivers State House of Assembly in Port-Harcourt on Thursday   

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 ‘Foreign Konji’ 17-yr-old girl arrested for raping man at knife-pointbullet
2 Leaking Mouth Twitter user who insulted Michelle Obama suspended from workbullet
3 AFCON 2017 Racism between Arabs and Black Africans rears ugly head...bullet

Gist

The girls of 'Here & Now', TASA
Here & Now Red TV's big show is cool for now
Nigerian Air Force fighter jet
Flop Of The Week Killing the defenseless civilians
Gambian President Yahya Jammeh has been told to stand down after 22 years in power
Props Of The Week When ECOWAS force jammed Jammeh
The suspect, Chinedu Chukwu and the boyfriend
Enemy Within Woman connives with lover to sell sister’s daughter for N350K