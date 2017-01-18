An Ikeja High Court on Thursday remanded a 23-year-old bus conductor, Akintobi Olumide, in prison custody, for allegedly robbing a couple of their wedding rings, among other offences.

Olumide is facing a five-count charge bordering on robbery and conspiracy, to which he pleaded not guilty.

“The defendant is hereby remanded in prison custody. This case is adjourned to March 22 for commencement of trial,” Justice Sedotan Ogunsanya said.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr Adebayo Haroun said that Olumide, of No. 1 Akintobi St., Agbado area of Ijaiye, Lagos, committed the offences alongside others at large.

He said that the offences were committed at 3 a.m., on Feb. 4, 2015, at No. 5, Akin Lawson St., Charity Bus stop, Oshodi, Lagos.

“The defendant, alongside others who are now at large, robbed Akin and Titilola Afolabi of their wedding rings and three mobile phones.

“The accused also took a Tecno tablet, a black wristwatch, a Dell laptop and some unspecified amount of jewellery from the couple.

“The defendant also robbed one Olatunji Akinde of a blackberry phone, N13, 000 and a laptop.

“One Miss Omobolanle Salami was also robbed of a bag containing her school certificates, books, phone chargers and perfume,” Haroun said.

According to him, the offences violate Sections 295(a) and 297 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.