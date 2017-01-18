In Lagos Court remands bus conductor for allegedly robbing couple of wedding rings, others

A 23-year-old bus conductor has appeared in court over a five-count charge bordering on robbery and conspiracy.

  • Published:
Prison bars play

Prison bars

(The American Reader)

InLagos Policeman, 5 others remanded in jail for robbery
In Lagos Vulcaniser remanded in prison for leading 30-man gang in robbing neighbour
Ungodly Servant Lagos pastor arrested over stolen cars found in church premises
Stiff Price Unemployed man granted N150,000 bail for stealing N9000
Scam Master Yahoo Boy remanded in prison for fraud
Sharp Guy Househelp clones boss' ATM card, shops online worth N328k
Child Of The Outside Policewoman collapses after son is jailed for stealing
Holy Criminal Man of God arraigned by EFCC for N22.4M fraud
Holy Crime Pastor docked over N58M fraud
Port Harcourt Court remands driver for allegedly defrauding Briton of £182K

An Ikeja High Court on Thursday remanded a 23-year-old bus conductor, Akintobi Olumide, in prison custody, for allegedly robbing a couple of their wedding rings, among other offences.

Olumide is facing a five-count charge bordering on robbery and conspiracy, to which he pleaded not guilty.

“The defendant is hereby remanded in prison custody. This case is adjourned to March 22 for commencement of trial,” Justice Sedotan Ogunsanya said.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr Adebayo Haroun said that Olumide, of No. 1 Akintobi St., Agbado area of Ijaiye, Lagos, committed the offences alongside others at large.

He said that the offences were committed at 3 a.m., on Feb. 4, 2015, at No. 5, Akin Lawson St., Charity Bus stop, Oshodi, Lagos.

“The defendant, alongside others who are now at large, robbed Akin and Titilola Afolabi of their wedding rings and three mobile phones.

“The accused also took a Tecno tablet, a black wristwatch, a Dell laptop and some unspecified amount of jewellery from the couple.

“The defendant also robbed one Olatunji Akinde of a blackberry phone, N13, 000 and a laptop.

“One Miss Omobolanle Salami was also robbed of a bag containing her school certificates, books, phone chargers and perfume,” Haroun said.

According to him, the offences violate Sections 295(a) and 297 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 From Allen Avenue to Snapchat The evolution of the Nigerian Sex Workerbullet
2 MMM Nigeria Ponzi scheme yet to pay Nigerians after returnbullet
3 Denrele Edun Media personality opens up on family struggles on CNN...bullet

Gist

Court Gavel
In Abuja Court jails labourer for stealing mattress
Court gavel
Crook Real Estate agent in court over alleged N7.8m theft
Chief Judge of Abia state- Justice Theresa Uzoamaka Uzokwe
In Abia Chief Judge frees 2 inmates, grants 5 accused persons bail
Andrew Hall suffers burns to his face and mouth after e-cigarette explodes in his face
Fry Pan To Fire Man loses teeth, burns face as e-cigarette explodes [Photos]