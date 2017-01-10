British Council Attend the 'Study UK Discover You!' Exhibitions

Studying in the UK means a daily dose of world class teaching and extraordinary academic innovation that will help you develop critical thinking, creativity and confidence.

In addition, UK institutions are multicultural so; you’ll have the experience of interacting with students from all over the world, as well as gain exposure to diverse cultures.

Chika Chukwumerije an Olympic bronze medalist for taekwondo at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, studied operations and supply chain management at the University of Liverpool, UK and he has this to say:

“The policy of the university made it possible to combine sports with education, without any of it suffering. I wanted to learn more about management so that I could apply this to my sporting life, so this was perfect for me. Our lecturers were big on designing end-to-end processes, applying critical thinking to problems and adding value by making all processes more efficient. Many fundamental concepts of my activities now are based on my study at university in the UK. Now, everything I do is about adding value.”

To enjoy this lifetime opportunity, visit the first ever “Study UK Discover You” British Council exhibition.  There, you will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from over 40 prestigious UK institutions, learn of the various study options available and discover the one that’s perfect for you.

Attendees will also get access to information about UK visas and immigration and apply for competitive scholarship opportunities.

To attend the British Council “Study UK Discover You” Exhibition register for free HERE

Attend at any of three locations below:

Abuja: Sheraton Hotel
1 Ladi Kwali St, Abuja

Date: 15 February 2017
Time: 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

Lagos


Eko Hotel and Suites

Adetokunbo Ademola St, Victoria Island Lagos

 

17 February 2017

11:00 am to 4:00 pm

 

 Classique Event Place

7A Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Lagos

 

18 February 2017

11:00 am to 4:00 pm

 

This is a sponsored post

