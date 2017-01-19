A 25-year-old bricklayer, Laide Joseph, who allegedly thrust his fingers into the private part of nine-year-old neighbour’s daughter, was on Thursday remanded at Ikoyi Prisons in Lagos by an Ikeja High Court.

Justice Sedotan Ogunsanya ordered that the defendant should be kept behind bars following his `not guilty’ plea.

According to the prosecution counsel, Mr Adebayo Haroun, the defendant committed the offence sometime in March 2015 at No.2, Oluwasanmi St., Mafoluku in Oshodi area of Lagos.

“The defendant beckoned on the girl and when she refused to answer, he forcefully dragged her to the toilet in the compound.

“In the toilet, he sexually assaulted her by putting his fingers into her private part.”

Haroun said the girl was too scared to tell her mother until two weeks after the incident.

He said the girl’s mother reported the incident to the authorities, an offence which contravened Section 259 of Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.

The case was adjourned to Feb. 28 for trial.