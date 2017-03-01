Two brothers have been sentenced to death by hanging for armed robbery by an Abeokuta High Court on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.

The culprits, John Kuku, 45, Fabu Kuku, 33, who reportedly live at Opic Estate at Agbara in Lagos, were tried and found guilty of a two-count charge of conspiracy and armed robbery.

Punch reports that the accused persons have been standing trial since June 2012 and pleaded not guilty to the charges they were.

The Kuku brothers were arrested and charge with robbing one Mr Kojo Debue of N300,000.

According to the reports, the convicts along with others who are still at large committed the offence around 12.00a.m. at Asaidu village, Ajebo via Obafemi-Owode Area in Ogun.

The presiding judge, Justice Olatokunbo Majekodumi said the convicts who are from Cotonou, the Republic of Benin along with their accomplices, robbed their victim in his home. convicts were found guilty of the offences.

Majekodunmi said that after the robbers demanded that the door should be opened, which it was, one of the brothers pointed a gun at the complainant while the other made away with the victim's box of money.

She said,“During the trial process, the second accused confessed that it was Sunday, the younger brother to the complainant that accosted them.

“He, then, told them his elder brother was a treasurer of a local contribution group and has up to N1m at home which they would go and rob.

“He said after the robbery operation they all flee into the bush, when the complainant shouted for help, the vigilante group in the village rushed inside the bush and searched for them.

“During the searching process in the bush, the vigilante group shot one of the robbers, Kasim Olajide on his leg, which later led to his death.

“They also arrested the other two robbers and handed them over to the police at Ajebo while Sunday was nowhere to be found.

“All effort made to arrest Sunday, the mastermind of the alleged robbery proved abortive.”

“Having found that the accused persons are guilty as charged on both counts, you shall be hung by the neck until you are dead, may the Lord have mercy on you,” Majekodunmi said.

According to the judge, the offences committed contravened Section 6(b) and was punishable under Section1(2)( a) of the Robbery and Firearms (special provisions) Act, Cap Rll Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

Punch reports that the prosecution counsel, Mr. O. K. Adeniyi said that the court was convinced beyond reasonable doubt, with the help of the evidence provided, that the convicts committed the crime.