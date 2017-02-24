Below Performance! Woman seeks divorce from small penis husband

The Asaba Magistrate Court, Delta State, has heard the case of a woman whose name was not disclosed, but now seeking divorce from her husband who has failed to live up to her expectation in terms of sexual performance.

According to the Daily Post News, the petitioner, identified as a school teacher, made the appeal before court judge, Frank Enemor, on Thursday, February 23, 2017.

She is however more resentful of her husband's violent behaviour when compared to his low performance in sexual matters.

“I am tired and sick of this man, he cannot perform as a man.

“Instead he will be forming quarrels where he will be using me as punching bags to cover up his weakness.

“The penis is very small and unattractive. We have visited several doctors who said it was normal," she said.

The respondent in the case had no qualms concerning his wife's call for separation stating that he was also quite tired of the marriage.

After the address by both parties on the case, the court judge dissolved the union since it was apparent that the pair can no longer tolerate each other.

Enemor however insisted that the husband pay his wife a sum of N20,000 as compensation for some of the properties belonging to the petitioner which he reportedly damaged.