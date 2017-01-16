BBC Broadcaster teams up with Facebook to get rid of fake news

The BBC joins Facebook to fact check stories that are likely fake floating on the Internet.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
BBC joins Facebook in the battle against fake news play

BBC joins Facebook in the battle against fake news

(Twitter )

Donald Trump Outgoing CIA chief warns US President-elect to watch his words
Oyedepo Bishop reacts to viral video of him allegedly cursing those behind Southern Kaduna violence
Le Pen France's right-wing leader follows Trump's lead on social media bombardment
Donald Trump President-elect says cabinet picks free to express own ideas
Arsene Wenger Arsenal manager hopes his future plans won't influence Ozil talks
Trump President-elect digs deep rift with crucial intelligence services
Thomas Muller Bayern Munich star uses passport to fake phone call to avoid press
Trump Ex-spy reportedly behind President-elect claims disappears from view
Trump Kremlin denies it has compromising info on President-elect

Oh, Nigeria where art thou?

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has teamed up with Facebook to help get rid of the scourge known as fake news on the Internet.

The prestigious institution will dedicate a team whose main job is to crack down on fake news floating on the web. It will fact check and quash news stories and information that are believed to be authentic.

The BBC logo play

The BBC logo

(BBC)

 

"The BBC cannot edit the Internet, but we won’t stand aside either. We will fact check the most popular outliers on Facebook, Instagram and other social media" said BBC News Chief James Harding said.

Denzel Washington supposedly endorsing Denzel Trump is a prime example of fake news play

Denzel Washington supposedly endorsing Denzel Trump is a prime example of fake news

(Heavy )

ALSO READ: Govt detains Jazeera reporter over 'fake news'

How fake news will be identified and debunked has not yet been outlined but Harding said BBC and Facebook are going to find the best way to fact check stories that are intentionally misleading to the public.

Facebook logo play

Facebook logo

(facebook)

 

The BBC also sees the battle against fake news on the Internet can also be moved to TV and radio as well.

Fake news is not only exclusive to the West. Fake news is plenty on Nigerian websites and on our Facebook newsfeed. Who is helping us get rid of fake stories on the Internet? Which body in Nigeria is in charge of getting rid of fake news? The Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria?

BON logo play

BON logo

(Today )

 

The BON isn't doing much. Normally when we hear about the BON it's about obtaining the license for a global sporting event. The BON should expand its scope beyond TV and radio. It should move into the Internet space too.

For now, fake news is everywhere on our timelines and no one in Nigeria is doing anything about it.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 Pretty Mike Club owner explains why he puts leashes on womenbullet
2 Matharoo Sisters 'Canadian Kardashians' leave Nigeria quietly after...bullet
3 Benson Okonkwo Nollywood actor comes under fire for kissing man on...bullet

Gist

The fetish items and the GO
End Times Charms, coffins, underwear found Edo church (Photos)
Armed Forces Remembrance Day When your husband dies fighting Boko Haram
Court gavel
In Lagos 2 men docked over theft of cell phone valued at N150,000
The fake lawyer, Peter Adogun
Evil Genius End of the road for fake lawyer who won cases at the Supreme Court