Barbaric herdsman beheaded in Ekiti

A Fulani herdsman from Kwara state, Ahmed Dele, has been beheaded by some unknown men while on grazing expedition in Ekiti state.

The incident happened in Omu town, located in the Oye Local Government area where the victim, who was 26 years old was killed after a hot chase by his assailants.

Idris Salaudeen, the Secretary of Jamunati Fulbe Association of Nigeria, Ekiti State Chapter confirmed the sad incident.

The deceased was declared missing on Monday, February 6, 2017, according to the secretary.

There are concerns regarding the safety of cattle rearers who now feel unsafe based on the zero tolerance of Ekiti state residents towards herdsmen.

This follows previous attacks by suspected herdsmen on the people of the state, who are now strongly supported by the state governor, Ayodele Fayose.