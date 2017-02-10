Barbaric herdsman beheaded in Ekiti

Idris Salaudeen, the Secretary of Jamunati Fulbe Association of Nigeria, Ekiti State Chapter confirmed the sad incident.

  • Published:
The deceased, Ahmed Dele play

The deceased, Ahmed Dele

(Daily Post)

Killers On The Loose Man attacked on his farm by Fulani herdsmen in Delta
Audu Maikori Entertainment entrepreneur writes about Fulani herdsmen killings in Kaduna
Dog Eats Dog 2 Fulani herdsmen slaughter colleague while trying to steal cattle
Men’s Roundtable Apostle Johnson Suleman and the Fulani herdsmen’s debacle
Fulani Herdsmen Nomadic group kill 2 policemen in Kaduna
Devil Among Men Security guard kills friend, dismembers body parts
‘Konji Wahala’ Thugs, prostitute beat herdsman over Boko Haram allegation

A Fulani herdsman from Kwara state, Ahmed Dele, has been beheaded by some unknown men while on grazing expedition in Ekiti state.

The incident happened in Omu town, located in the Oye Local Government area where the victim, who was 26 years old was killed after a hot chase by his assailants.

Idris Salaudeen, the Secretary of Jamunati Fulbe Association of Nigeria, Ekiti State Chapter confirmed the sad incident.

The deceased was declared missing on Monday, February 6, 2017, according to the secretary.

There are concerns regarding the safety of cattle rearers who now feel unsafe based on the zero tolerance of Ekiti state residents towards herdsmen.

This follows previous attacks by suspected herdsmen on the people of the state, who are now strongly supported by the state governor, Ayodele Fayose.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 War Monger "Northerners will destroy Nigeria if PMB dies"- Hausa manbullet
2 Big Mess Christ Embassy pastor in soup for scamming man of N4.5mbullet
3 Morning Teaser '35 years ago, I abandoned my son; today, I need him'bullet

Gist

Woman parades husband's lover naked on street
In Brazil Woman parades husband's lover naked on the street
Good Deed Army gives cash reward to disabled man beaten by soldiers
Actor renews contract with Martini as Brand Ambassador
Bryan Okwara Actor renews contract with Martini as Brand Ambassador
Should we believe Femi Fani-Kayode's accusations that APC is the sponsors of Boko Haram?
Femi Fani-Kayode Former Aviation Minister bombs Lai Mohammed