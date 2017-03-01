Barack Obama 40,000 people sign petition for politician to be next French President

Barack Obama might have been a two-term president in America but there are people who still want him for the top job.

More than 40,000 people in France have signed a petition for Obama to be the country's next President. The former POTUS cannot run for the position but he has his admirers.

Obama2017.fr is a website created by four friends who got tired of the state of politics in their country.

As a prank, the friends started posting campaign posters of Barack Obama all over Paris. On the posters are the words "Oui on peut" which translates to "yes we can", Obama's famous 2008 slogan.

"We wish to strike a blow by electing a foreign president at the head of our beautiful country.

ALSO READ: Obama's appearance in New York causes brief commotion

"Barack Obama has completed his second term as president of the United States … why not hire him as president for France?" reads the website. The group aims at getting 1 million votes by March 15, 2017.

The French elections will take place from May-June 2017. This election might reflect the wind of right wing politics sweeping the world right now. Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen is likely to be the winner of the elections.

This might not be a bad idea. If Obama is not allowed to run in France he can try his luck with Nigeria in 2019. Nigerians have seen a lot of strange things in our political system. A Kenyan-American as President of Nigeria won't be that odd.