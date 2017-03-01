Barack Obama 40,000 people sign petition for politician to be next French President

There is an unbelievable petition for Barack Obama to run in the next French Presidential election.

  • Published:
Obama 17 posters in Paris play

Obama 17 posters in Paris

(Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

'America First' comes to Washington in Trump's first major address to Congress
'Ryan's legacy is etched into eternity': Trump lauds Navy SEAL killed in Yemen raid
Obama is staging a political comeback
The Obamas could earn more than $200 million in the next 15 years
Republicans are hitting more roadblocks on their Obamacare repeal
The Obamas are getting a record-setting book deal worth at least $60 million
Donald Trump US President looks to reboot in first address to Congress
'This was a mission that was started before I got here': Trump suggests Obama to blame for raid that lost Navy SEAL
'The last line of defense for a democratic society': The problem with Reince Priebus' chat with a top FBI official
Kellyanne Conway Trump aide draws ire for kneeling on White House sofa

Barack Obama might have been a two-term president in America but there are people who still want him for the top job.

More than 40,000 people in France have signed a petition for Obama to be the country's next President. The former POTUS cannot run for the position but he has his admirers.

Obama2017.fr is a website created by four friends who got tired of the state of politics in their country. 

Former President Barack Obama in the Flatiron District of Manhattan, New York, on Friday, February 24, 2017. play

Former President Barack Obama in the Flatiron District of Manhattan, New York, on Friday, February 24, 2017.

(Allan Smith/Business Insider)

 

As a prank, the friends started posting campaign posters of Barack Obama all over Paris. On the posters are the words "Oui on peut" which translates to "yes we can", Obama's famous 2008 slogan.

"We wish to strike a blow by electing a foreign president at the head of our beautiful country.

Former President Barack Obama play

Former President Barack Obama

(White House photo/Pete Souza)

ALSO READ: Obama's appearance in New York causes brief commotion

"Barack Obama has completed his second term as president of the United States … why not hire him as president for France?" reads the website.  The group aims at getting 1 million votes by March 15, 2017.

Former President Barack Obama. play

Former President Barack Obama.

(REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

 

The French elections will take place from May-June 2017. This election might reflect the wind of right wing politics sweeping the world right now. Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen is likely to be the winner of the elections.

French far-right Front National (FN) party candidate for the presidential election Marine Le Pen, seen February 28, 2017, sent a graphic series of tweets, including a photo of the decapitated body of US reporter James Foley play

French far-right Front National (FN) party candidate for the presidential election Marine Le Pen, seen February 28, 2017, sent a graphic series of tweets, including a photo of the decapitated body of US reporter James Foley

(AFP)

 

This might not be a bad idea. If Obama is not allowed to run in France he can try his luck with Nigeria in 2019. Nigerians have seen a lot of strange things in our political system. A Kenyan-American as President of Nigeria won't be that odd.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 Morning Teaser 'My husband has turned me into a prostitute'bullet
2 Castrate Him 11-months-old baby bleeds uncontrollably after rape by...bullet
3 Tonto Dikeh Actress’ revelation about ex-husband proves the Yoruba...bullet

Gist

Fulani herdsmen (File Photo)
In Ondo Court remands herdsman in prison for attempting to kidnap colleague
Sex with ghosts
Spiritual Sex Man raped every night by 2 female spirits cries for help
An angry mob (not pictured).
In Kenya Mob batter man who slept with daughter's corpse, beats him to death
Nigerian Courtroom
In Kano Court remands 28-year-old man for allegedly defiling 11-year-old boy