Bad Egg Dismissed sergeant arrested for armed robbery in Rivers

A dismissed sergeant with the Nigerian police has been arrested for allegedly leading an armed robbery gang that invaded a bank in Rivers State.

A dismissed police Sergeant was among five suspects arrested by the Rivers State Police Command in connection with a failed robbery attempt at a Port Harcourt branch of the Access Bank in December 2016.

The State Police Command announced on its Facebook page that apart from the ex-police officer, Promise Ukwuoma, others arrested included an employee of the bank, Samuel Ndudiri, 28, Samuel Nwala, 28, Lucky Ukwuoma, 26 and 27-year-old Kaale Taagabah.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Don Awunah, the suspects and others still at large, had, on December 22, 2016, stormed a branch of Access Bank in Port Harcourt, relying on information and active involvement of Ndudiri, armed with sophisticated weapons.

DSP Awumah added that items recovered from the suspects were two AK 47 rifles and magazines fully loaded with ammunition, a welding machine, two gas cylinders and iron cutters, a big chisel, cutting saw, hammer, and acetylene gas power.

“The armed robbers successfully broke down the well-fortified security doors and barriers and took over the banking hall.

They were almost pulling down the vault of the bank and other strong rooms in the bank with the use of gas cylinder welding machine and iron cutters before the joint police teams of IGP’s Intelligence Response Team and policemen from Rivers State Police Command swiftly moved in and dislodged them, thereby foiling the robbery attack on the bank and arrested three of the suspects at the scene; namely Samuel Nwala, Lucky Ukwuoma and Kaale Taagabah.

In the course of a thorough investigation into the incident, the principal suspect, who is an employee of the bank and the mastermind of the armed robbery attack, was subsequently arrested based on the confessional statements volunteered by the three suspects arrested at the scene,” the statement signed by DSP Awunah stated.

DSP Awunah said the arrest of the principal suspect led to the arrest of the ex-policeman who participated actively in the armed robbery attack, with the two AK 47 rifles and the ammunition were recovered from him.

