Home > Gist >

ATM Queues :  Nigerian banks are behaving like MMM this December

ATM Queues Nigerian banks are behaving like MMM this December

This December Nigerians banks have made it hard for millions of Nigerians to withdraw money from ATMs.

  • Published:
Nigerians waiting to withdraw their money from an ATM play

Nigerians waiting to withdraw their money from an ATM

(Scoop )

Fayose Reuben Abati mocks governor over 2017 prophecies
Bloody Xmas Mobile policeman runs amok, kills colleague, two others at a bank (Graphic Photo)
In Kenya Banks are taking the mobile money fight to M-Pesa
In Kogi Excitement in Lokoja as govt clears salary backlogs
Evil Genius 22-yr-old undergraduate impersonates woman, defrauds 33 men of millions

Nigerian banks have had no chill this December especially within the last 7 days. A week before Christmas several ATMs in Lagos had no cash in them or had one technical difficulty or the other.

When it was two days to Christmas it was really bad and on Christmas eve, it was a nightmare. In several banks, hundreds of people lined up to withdraw their money for the holidays but Nigerians banks had other plans.

This however was not only a Lagos thing. According to social media, banks refused to allow people to withdraw via ATMs during this Christmas period. Many people stuck in queues lamented why their banks would treat them like this especially during the holiday season when they needed their money the most. Their cries and pleas fell on deaf ears and hundreds of people had to queue for hours just to withdraw their money.

After the government announced the 500 and 1,000 rupee notes were being withdrawn from circulation, many ATMs ran dry as customers rushed to extract their cash in 100 rupee denominations play

After the government announced the 500 and 1,000 rupee notes were being withdrawn from circulation, many ATMs ran dry as customers rushed to extract their cash in 100 rupee denominations

(AFP)

 

This has been a normal occurrence during the holiday season. Nigerian banks love to hold back money from people because they fear that their won't be any money left in their branches if people take out all their cash. This year the situation was worse due to the cash crunch from the economic recession.

The long queues at ATMs will surely go on to the New Year when most people would have spent all their savings after spending hours in banks.

play

 

This situation reminds me of the popular Ponzi scheme MMM which announced that it was freezing operations in December due to some system overload of sorts. Nigerian banks are sort of like MMM. They are basically withholding money from Nigerians who entrusted them with their savings. At the end of the day you could say they froze operations too.

play

 

I guess the fans of MMM were sort of right. The antics of most Nigerian banks led millions to invest in Ponzi schemes. Surprisingly, the CBN has always looked the other way during this period. No bank has been sanctioned for its poor ATM services during holidays.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Gist

Know the people to run away from at industry events
Nigerian Industry Events The 5 people you should avoid at these type of gatherings
The Chicken Connoisseur tasting a chicken wing 
The Chicken Connoisseur This Londoner has the world raving over his food reviews
The disgraced chicken thief
Despicable Lady who stole chicken for Xmas stripped naked (Graphic Photo)
Killer In Uniform Policeman allegedly kills Indonesia-based man over bribe in Owerri (Graphic Photo)