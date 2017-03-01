Armed Robbery Court orders remand of 3 men

The accused are facing a three-count charge of armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms and conspiracy.

An Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, on Wednesday ordered the remand of three men-Tunde Abiodun, Emmanuel Paul and Bamgboye Hammed, over alleged armed robbery.

The defendants-Abiodun, 25, Paul, 22, and Hammed, 19, of no fixed addresses, are facing a three-count charge of armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms and conspiracy.

The Senior Magistrate, Mrs F. A. Ojelade, ordered that the accused persons should be remanded in prison custody pending legal advice from State Director of Public Prosecution.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Tsav Dominic, told the court that the accused persons and others still at large, committed the offences on Jan. 20 at about 4.45 a.m., at Singer Bus Stop, Ijoko, Ota.

Dominic said that the accused persons and his accomplices conspired to rob one Romanus Ndidi of his motorcycle, valued at N150, 000.

“The accused were armed with dangerous weapon such as locally made gun which was used to dispossess the complainant of his belongings; they also shot him on the left leg,’’ he said.

According to him, the offences contravened Sections 1(2) (a) and 320(1) (2) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act. Cap 11 Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2006.

The defendants did not take any plea.

