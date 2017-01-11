Hot Head Applicant in court over alleged threat to life

A job applicant has been arraigned in court for allegedly threatening his neighbour with a knife.

  • Published:
Arrest play

Arrest

(wdbj7)

In Nasarawa Man gets N100,000 bail for allegedly threatening elder brother’s life
Devil Incarnate 37-yr-old man stabs wife's private part with broken bottle
Justice Denied Woman who was bathed with acid by ex-lover cries out
Evil For Good Woman who accommodated lover's friend almost stabbed to death by same man (Graphic Photos)
Domestic Violence Commercial driver arraigned for making life threats at wife
Territorial War Imam in the dock for beating up Pastor, threatens to pour acid on him
In Trouble Court arraigns Muslim cleric for assaulting pastor
Hunger In The Land 20-yr-old arraigned for threatening to stab friend over bread

A 28-year-old applicant, Emmanuel Emeka, was on Wednesday, arraigned in a Gudu Upper Area Court in the FCT for allegedly threatening to kill his neighbour with a knife.

Emeka, of Yayale Ahmed Estate Apo,  is standing trial on a two-count charge of mischief and criminal intimidation.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against him. The judge, Mr Umar Kagarko admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N20, 000.

The judge added that the defendant must produce a reliable surety who resides within the jurisdiction of the court and  adjourned hearing till Feb.23.

The prosecutor, Mr Joshua Ayanna, had told the court that one Miss Nwaorgu Akudo of the same address reported the matter at Apo Police Station on Jan.7.

Ayanna said that the complainant alleged that “she sun- dried her coconut chaff in the compound and the defendant poured sand on it.

“When she confronted him in the company of the security men in the estate, he took a knife and threatened them and herself.

“During police investigation, the said knife was recovered from him and a threatening letter written to Miss Akudo’’, Ayanna said.

The prosecutor said that the offence was contrary to Sections 327 and 397 of the Penal Code.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 MMM Ponzi scheme website more popular than Facebook in Nigeriabullet
2 MMM Nigeria Ponzi scheme to pay Nigerians in Bitcoinsbullet
3 Rough Play Corp member announces gay status on IGbullet

Gist

Court gavel
In Katsina Girl disowns Church over suit against her conversion to Islam
 
Class Of 2017 Tunde Kara, Fu'ad Lawal on Ynaija list of 'New Establishment'
The police evacuating the body of the murdered woman in the bush
Manipulation 32-yr-old man murders 60-yr-old lover inside bush in Ghana
Jamiu Jimoh and the stolen baby
In The Blood Father, daughter nabbed for stealing 2-month-old baby