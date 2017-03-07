Apostle Suleiman "He says my nudity makes him speak in tongue," Stephanie speaks [VIDEO]

  Published:
Apostle Johnson Suleman

(OFM)

Apostle Johnson Suleiman's estranged lover, Stephanie Otobo has spoken out about her relationship with the founder of the Omega Fire Ministry Worldwide.

In a video published by SaharaReporters, Stephanie Otobo made many revelations saying the preacher says her nudity makes him speak in tongue.

Stephanie's video is coming after several reports of her alleged father and herself denying the accusations by Festus Keyamo.

The estranged lover recounted how the Apostle ensures she sends him her nude picture before going on pulpit when she's far away in Canada.

Stephanie Otobo has denied allegations againts Apostle Suleman play

Stephanie Otobo has denied allegations againts Apostle Suleman

(Instagram)

Stephanie, who is represented by Festus Keyamo chambers recounted her sexual relationship with the preacher that was once rescued by Gov Ayodele Fayose when the DSS reportedly laid siege on him in Ado Ekiti after a crusade.

The singer maintained that Festus Keyamo Chambers remain her legal representative and will continue to speak out on the alleged secret sexual life of Apostle Suleiman.

The Canadian based singer was reportedly arrested by Nigerian police officers while waiting in a banking hall at Anthony Village, Lagos.

Stephanie, who was charged with terrorism and extorting before a Lagos Chief Magistrate in Lagos, has been granted bail by a Chief Magistrate Justice, Kikelomo Bukola Ayeye.

Though her bail was reportedly frustrated by the police, Stephanie spoke on the sidelines waiting for her bail to be perfected.

