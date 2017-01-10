Apostle Johnson Suleman Fiery man of God lauds Pastor Adeboye over retirement

As the debate over the resignation of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye rages on, the founder and General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide , Apostle Johnson Suleman, has commended Adeboye, saying it is the right thing to do.

In a statement during a press conference, Apostle Suleman noted that though the resignation came as a shock to the Christian world, it was a very honorable step Pastor Adeboye has taken.

“Papa (Adeboye), has served and mentored great men and to see him retire in the midst of abundance and a great ministry, is a lesson not just to pastors but to African leaders with a sit-tight syndrome.

His partial exit is saying that we should learn to step aside when we should. It’s a lesson in democracy.”

Apostle Suleman who refers to Adeboye as ‘my father in the ministry’, added that the respected cleric has left an indelible mark in the Christ’s Ministry and is aging gracefully and doesn’t need to be stressed, thus it’s even better to retire than to die on the job.

On the impact Adeboye’s retirement will leave the church in Nigeria, Suleman opines that the impact will be positive because he will have more time for himself and enough time to contribute to and counsel the African leadership and the world at large.

The fiery miracle worker, while wishing the new head of the RCCG, Pastor Joshua Obayemi greater vision, urged him to always see and consult Pastor Adeboye for counseling and wisdom because he had set an example and as his sons, everyone should follow his steps.

“The strength of the Redeemed Church are the Nigerian churches, so for him to obey the laws of the nation and step aside from the Nigerian church is extremely commendable,” Apostle Suleman added.

The Christendom was thrown into confusion on Saturday, January 7, 2016, when Pastor Adeboye announced that he would be quitting his post as General overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God following an enforced law by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRN).