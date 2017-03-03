Steer Clear Angry wife batters girl she caught sleeping with husband (Video)

A young girl who could not stay away from a married man was given the beating of her life by the angry wife who caught her.

  • Published:
Two women fighting (illustration purposes) play

Two women fighting (illustration purposes)

(Pulse)

An angry woman was caught on video beating up a young girl she caught red handed sleeping with her husband on her matrimonial bed.

The incident happened in a city in Abidjan, the capital of Cote D'Ivoire, according to a blogger in that country.

It was reported that the woman had traveled to another town but came back unexpectedly only to find her husband having sex with the girl on their bed.

The irate wife was said to have pounced on the intruder, dragged her out naked and gave her the beating of her life while people stood by encouraging her.

In the video, the woman is seen forcing the girl to the floor and pummeling her mercilessly in a bid to teach her not to get close to another woman's husband.

Watch the video here.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

