AMVCA 2017 5 things we noticed at the awards ceremony

We noticed a few interesting things at AMVCA 2017. Here are some of them.

A Northern Nigerian actor at the AMVCA

A Norther Nigerian actor at the AMVCA

Yesterday, Saturday March 4, 2017, was the fifth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

In between the award presentations, sexual tension banter between presenters and music performances we noticed a few things.

Here are the five things we noticed at AMVCA 2015.

AMVCA 2017

AMVCA 2017

 

1) Mercy Johnson’s body

Oh mama! This mummy doesn’t want to give up the game anytime soon. Mercy Johnson came out to present an award and she was looking like a Latina chick straight out of a rap video. Body wise, Mercy Johnson is the baddest in the land. It’s a shame she has given up the sexy seductress roles for the village girl, funny characters.

 

A Trip to Jamaica

A Trip to Jamaica

 

2) A Trip To Jamaica was snubbed

AY’s record breaking movie thankfully did not win any awards. Props to the organizers of the award for not letting popularity take away from brilliance. Yes, A Trip To Jamaica sold at the box office but it honestly did not deserve to be nominated much yet win an award.

Toni Tones play

Toni Tones at AMVCA 2017

3) Toni Tones

When it comes to the proper packaging of mammary assets no one does it better than Toni Tones. You might know the actress/singer/photographer but does who know her will tell you Toni Tones is never shy to show you what mama gave her. Yesterday, she continued her trademark. Normally she shows a lot of legs and boobs but this time she gave us one out of two of her killer combo.

Mr. 2Kay and Gifty at a previous event

Mr. 2Kay and Gifty at a previous event

4) Gifty has a new man

Remember the former Big Brother Naija contestant. Well, it seems she is truly hungry for power and fame. The multi-accented Asaba actress showed up at the awards with the one and only Mr. 2kay, Port-Harcourt’s finest son- after Duncan Mighty and twenty others. The D-list celebrities were seen holding hands as they entered the hall. Well, I guess if you want to make moves in the entertainment industry you have to start from somewhere.

5) Randoms

Every Nigerian award show has random people showing up at the show. Random people are individuals who have no business at the award ceremony much less being at the VIP section. AMVCA had a few randoms in attendance- from overhyped Internet presenters who buy views to women of pleasure better known as…. To be honest these randoms made up just 10% of people in attendance. In music awards randoms make up 40% and in the fashion events 60%.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

