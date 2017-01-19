“Dear Pulse,

My name is Kimberly, a 29-year-old lady. I am very angry and bitter right now and the way I am feeling, I don’t know if anything will ever make me trust any man again in my life.

In fact, I have developed into a deep misandrist and no nothing anyone would say would make me change my mind, not after what Victor did to me.

I am sure many readers would say nothing a man could do would warrant the way I am feeling but I am quick to say that anyone that reasons that way has not fallen into the kind of pit I found myself in.

Can you imagine that a man I have dated for good 10 years, a man who had come to meet my family and done my introduction, has been married for the past three years without my knowledge?

I met Victor in my third year in the university and after pursuing me for over six months, I decided to give him a chance, not knowing he would turn out to be my worst nightmare.

In the 10 years I have dated Victor, I can beat my chest to say I have never cheated on him neither have I denied him anything he wants including my money and body.

When I found out that he loved sex so much, I tuned myself to meet his demands and whenever he wanted sex, I could never deny him. I did all these things so that he would not cheat on me, not knowing I was being played by a master.

I remember that in the years we have dated, I took in about twice but Victor prevailed on me to abort the babies since he did not want us to have a child out of wedlock. How was I to know he took me for a fool.

I got to know his great treachery when I ran into an old friend who comes from a village close to his. I had not seen Nneka for over six years and when we ran into each other at a supermarket, the look she gave me was sort of surprising because before then, Nneka would have jumped into my arms.

After exchanging pleasantries, Nneka took me to her car and opened up that she thought I would be the one Victor would get married to.

I was lost as I looked at her and she went on to say how sorry she was that we did not end up getting married. I told Nneka that Victor and I should be getting married very soon and she asked me if I would be the second wife.

When she saw the confused look on my face, she asked if I did not know that Victor had been married to a lady from his village and that the woman had a baby for him?

I almost fainted at the news but I managed to compose myself and when I got home, I called Victor who was away to Port Harcourt to find out if what I heard was the truth and he opened up and confessed that the lady got pregnant for him and his family insisted on the marriage.

When I asked him where the woman was, he told me she worked in Port Harcourt, which added up to his frequent visit to the town.

Since then, I have vowed to either kill Victor or give him a serious injury anytime I run into him. Many of my friends have told me to let go of the past and move on with my life but how do I forget a man who wasted 10 years of my life?

Kimberly.”