AFCON 2017 A guide to watching the (boring) Nations' Cup

If you must watch the African Cup of Nations, these tips will help you deal with the boredom of the tournament.

  • Published:
The African Cup of Nations most times is a competition of ugly hairstyles and bad football play

The African Cup of Nations most times is a competition of ugly hairstyles and bad football

(outsideoftheboot)

AFCON 2017 Mahrez scores twice but Algeria held by Zimbabwe
AFCON 2017 White-shirted Herve Renard chases treble at Africa Cup of Nations
AFCON 2017 Burkina Faso fight back to hold Cameroon
AFCON 2017 Guinea-Bissau deny hosts Gabon as Cup of Nations begins
AFCON 2017 Aubameyang leads hosts Gabon into Cup of Nations opener
AFCON 2017 Premier League loses stars to Africa’s Premier tournament
AFCON 2017 Gabon pin hopes on Aubameyang as Africa Cup of Nations begins
AFCON 2017 Algeria coach wary of Africa Cup of Nations outsiders Zimbabwe
AFCON 2017 Cash row sours Zimbabwe's Africa Cup build-up
AFCON 2017 Ugandans facing Cup blackout

The latest edition of the African Cup of Nations started on Saturday, January 14, 2017, in Gabon.

If you are like me you aren't excited about AFCON 2017. Let's start this Monday morning with some honesty- African football sucks.

 

Now the continent is blessed with great players from legends such as Rashidi Yekini, Samuel Eto'o, Mustapha Hadji, George Weah and superstar ballers of today- Sadio Mane, Patrick Aubameyang, Yaya Toure and others, but African football as a whole is crap.

Moroccan football legend Mustapha Hadji play

Moroccan football legend Mustapha Hadji

(Daily Mail/Popperfoto/Getty Images )

 

The quality of African football is low and the African Cup of Nations shows how our football is still stuck in the dark ages. The majority of the matches are not technical and entertaining as U-21 league matches in England.

AFCON 2017 play

AFCON 2017

ALSO READ: Nigeria’s absence disappointing, says former Super Eagles player

Well, if you still want to watch the African Cup of Nations when there is better football on TV, here are five tips to help you avoid the boredom that is African football.

Ghana's Jordan Ayew and Andre Ayew (R) take part in a team training session in Port-Gentil on January 15, 2017, during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Gabon play

Ghana's Jordan Ayew and Andre Ayew (R) take part in a team training session in Port-Gentil on January 15, 2017, during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Gabon

(AFP)

 

1) Watch only the big teams

To save your time and energy, watch only the big teams of African football- Ghana, Cameroon, Senegal, Ivory Coat and Egypt. Sadly Nigeria did not qualify. These aforementioned teams play real good football of international quality. Don't waste your time watching Burundi vs Togo. This type of match is an over glorified inter-house game match.

Senegal's forward Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group B football match between Tunisia and Senegal in Franceville on January 15, 2017 play

Senegal's forward Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group B football match between Tunisia and Senegal in Franceville on January 15, 2017

(AFP)

 

2) Watch only the highlights

If you want to know all the scores during AFCON 2017, just watch the highlights. Don't punish yourself by watching men move around on a dusty pitch. Just watch the highlights and watch the goals.

play

 

3) Start watching from the semi-finals

Most of the junk matches are in the group stages. Some wack teams might also sneak in the quarter-finals but by the semi-finals, only the serious teams are around.

In 2013, I started watching the African Cup of Nations at the semi-finals when the Super Eagles defeated Mali 4-1. It was a smart move from me. The group stages are just a waste of time. In AFCON, the proper football starts from the semi-finals.

While his peers were dressed formally at African football's glitzy annual award ceremony, lost luggage forced Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (R) into casual clothing play

While his peers were dressed formally at African football's glitzy annual award ceremony, lost luggage forced Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (R) into casual clothing

(AFP)

 

Until African football undergoes a revolution, these are the best ways to watch the African Cup of Nations.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 Pretty Mike Club owner explains why he puts leashes on womenbullet
2 Benson Okonkwo Nollywood actor comes under fire for kissing man on...bullet
3 In South Sudan Former model's sex tape with bottle leaks onlinebullet

Gist

A plate of dog meat
‘404’ Wahala Welder kills friend over dog meat in Lagos
The Kenyan government might shut down the Internet if things go bad during the elections
Kenya Kenyatta's government might shut down the Internet during elections
UBN unveils newly upgraded branches in Enugu
Union Bank UBN unveils newly upgraded branches in Enugu
Isaiah Otong and Idongesit Udoma on their wedding day
‘Wey My Money?’ Man whose wife ran away after 2 weeks wants repayment