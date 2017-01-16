AFCON 2017 A guide to watching the (boring) Nations' Cup

The latest edition of the African Cup of Nations started on Saturday, January 14, 2017, in Gabon.

If you are like me you aren't excited about AFCON 2017 . Let's start this Monday morning with some honesty- African football sucks.

Now the continent is blessed with great players from legends such as Rashidi Yekini, Samuel Eto'o, Mustapha Hadji, George Weah and superstar ballers of today- Sadio Mane, Patrick Aubameyang, Yaya Toure and others, but African football as a whole is crap.

The quality of African football is low and the African Cup of Nations shows how our football is still stuck in the dark ages. The majority of the matches are not technical and entertaining as U-21 league matches in England.

Well, if you still want to watch the African Cup of Nations when there is better football on TV, here are five tips to help you avoid the boredom that is African football.

1) Watch only the big teams

To save your time and energy, watch only the big teams of African football- Ghana, Cameroon, Senegal, Ivory Coat and Egypt. Sadly Nigeria did not qualify. These aforementioned teams play real good football of international quality. Don't waste your time watching Burundi vs Togo. This type of match is an over glorified inter-house game match.

2) Watch only the highlights

If you want to know all the scores during AFCON 2017, just watch the highlights. Don't punish yourself by watching men move around on a dusty pitch. Just watch the highlights and watch the goals.

3) Start watching from the semi-finals

Most of the junk matches are in the group stages. Some wack teams might also sneak in the quarter-finals but by the semi-finals, only the serious teams are around.

In 2013, I started watching the African Cup of Nations at the semi-finals when the Super Eagles defeated Mali 4-1. It was a smart move from me. The group stages are just a waste of time. In AFCON, the proper football starts from the semi-finals.

Until African football undergoes a revolution, these are the best ways to watch the African Cup of Nations.