Accidental discharge Female worker injured by stray bullet in Aso Rock

A woman has been reported injured after a security operatives weapon went off in the Presidential villa.

Presidential villa play

Presidential villa

A female worker in the presidential Villa, Aso Rock, has been injured following the accidental discharge of a weapon of one of the security operatives.

The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at the Administrative Reception of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The discharge left one of the female workers badly injured and bleeding profusely.

The Nation reports that the victim was injured on her thigh and back, and was rushed to the State House Medical Centre in Asokoro after initial treatment at the medical centre within the Presidential Villa.

The lady whose identity has been withheld, is still on admission at the health facility.

The Nation reports that the security operative involved in the incident explained that he had been trying empty his weapon when the ugly incident occurred.

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
