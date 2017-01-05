Accidental discharge Female worker injured by stray bullet in Aso Rock

A female worker in the presidential Villa, Aso Rock, has been injured following the accidental discharge of a weapon of one of the security operatives.

The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at the Administrative Reception of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

ALSO READ: Police officers kill student while chasing Yahoo Boy

The discharge left one of the female workers badly injured and bleeding profusely.

The Nation reports that the victim was injured on her thigh and back, and was rushed to the State House Medical Centre in Asokoro after initial treatment at the medical centre within the Presidential Villa.

The lady whose identity has been withheld, is still on admission at the health facility.

ALSO READ: Police allegedly shoots blogger to death for smoking in PH"

The Nation reports that the security operative involved in the incident explained that he had been trying empty his weapon when the ugly incident occurred.