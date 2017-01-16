The Oyo State Governor's daughter, Ajibola Ajimobi, on Sunday, January 15, slammed protesting students in the state.

Ajibola's comment followed her father's outburst against the students of Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH), who were fighting for the reopening of their school after over 7 months of its closure.

As captured in a video which went viral on Saturday, January 14, a visibly angry Governor Abiola Ajimobi dared the protesting students do their worst, adding that it is no big deal that their school is being closed for months.

Rather than pacify the frustrated students, who were said to be unruly, Ajimobi spoke to harshly.

"Your school being locked for eight months is no big deal. Is your school the first to be locked, if this is how you will come to talk to me, go and do your worst, I dare you," he said.

When the Governor was still facing the social media firing squad for his unguided and reckless statements, his daughter took to her Instagram page to take her father's side.

ALSO READ: Governor Abiola Ajimobi is a disgrace

She described the students as a "Generation of Mannerless children."

"They don’t respect their parents, how will they respect the Constitution," she said.

Expectedly, already irritated Nigerians on Twitter and Instagram took her to the cleaners.