Wicked Mother Abandoned baby rescued in Jigawa

After putting to bed a lovely baby, a mother decided to abandon it beside an uncompleted building in a community in Jigawa State.

This beautiful baby was abandoned by its mother

This beautiful baby was abandoned by its mother

A newborn baby abandoned by its mother beside an uncompleted building in Machina Local Government Area of Jigawa State by officials of the Hisbah Corps.

Inside Arewa reports that the little baby who was wrapped in a blanket was discovered by passers-by who heard her cries in the early morning of Thursday, January 12, 2017, and called the attention of the Corps.

According to an eyewitness, the little baby who could not be more than two-months-old must have been dumped by a woman who got pregnant out of wedlock and did not want to incur the wrath of the Sharia Courts for having a baby without being married.

Others believe the mother could not take care of the baby and hence, the decision to abandon it.

According to reports, the baby has been transferred to the National Commission Hisbah Teachers Hospital.

