Good Riddance 8 suspects arraigned for alleged theft, Indian hemp possession

Eight suspects have been arrested and arraigned before the court for theft and possession of Indian Hemp.

The Police on Thursday arraigned eight suspects before a Chief Magistrates’ court sitting in Ado-Ekiti over alleged theft and possession of Indian hemp.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Caleb Leranmo, told the court that the suspects had in their possession 20 wraps of Indian hemp and that they committed the offence on Feb. 27 at a hideout in Efon Alaaye, Ekiti State.

He said that the suspects were also found in possession of four motorcycles suspected to have been stolen.

According to him, the offence is punishable under section 20(i) C of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act. Cap N. 30 LFN 2004.

He said that the offence was punishable under section 403 of the Criminal Code Cap C16 Laws of Ekiti State 2012.

The suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges while their counsels, Mr Lai Obisesan and Mr Busuyi Ayorinde, applied for their bail, with a promise that they would not jump bail.

The prosecutor thereafter, applied for adjournment to enable him to call his four witnesses.

The Chief Magistrate, Adesoji Adegboye, granted bail to each suspects in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum, having a verifiable address.

He adjourned the case till April 10 for further hearing. 

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

